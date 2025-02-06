"I couldn't thank Roger Penske enough": Helio Castroneves opens up on historic Indy 500 win after Team Penske split

Helio Castroneves has opened up on how he felt after winning a record-equaling fourth Indy 500 in 2021 after ending a 21-year IndyCar stint with Team Penske two years prior to that.

Castroneves joined the Roger Penske-owned team in 2000 during the CART era. He stayed with the iconic team for 21 seasons - 18 full-time and three part-time. The Brazilian driver won three Indy 500s with them in 2001, 2002 and 2009. However, he couldn't win the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" for a fourth time with Penske. That record victory came at the 2021 Indy 500 with Meyer Shank Racing, a team he now co-owns.

If Helio Castroneves had won it with Team Penske, their partnership would've been the most formidable one IndyCar ever saw. Nonetheless, it was more impressive than most. In a recent interview with NASCAR's Fox commentator Kevin Harvick, who is also a Cup Series champ, Castroneves spoke about his cherished relationship with Roger Penske and how he felt when his Team Penske run came to an end in 2020.

Trending

"I couldn't thank enough for Roger. There's always a beginning, a middle and the end. Everything in life, basically that's what happens... The conversation was very smooth. The way I see with Roger, especially after I win my Indy 500 without them, I said 'Roger, I can't thank enough you and your entire family and your entire team to adopt me, raise me and and then set me free.' That's the way I felt," the 49-year-old said (12:42 onwards).

Helio Castroneves won his first race in the top level of the American open-wheel racing series with Team Penske and added 24 more to that list in 21 seasons with them.

When Team Penske surprised Helio Castroneves by inducting him into its Hall of Fame

Hondy Indy 200 Warm Up - Source: Getty

Helio Castroneves is one of the most decorated IndyCar drivers. Though he never won a championship, he is only one of four drivers with four Indy 500 wins alongside Rick Mears, Al Unser Sr, and AJ Foyt.

In December 2020, after Castroneves' final season with them, Team Penske held a special virtual meeting (owing to COVID-19 restrictions) with the team's associates and special guests to honor the Brazilian. To Castroneves' surprise, team President Tim Cindric announced him as the ninth inductee in Team Penske's Hall of Fame.

"What an incredible surprise," Castroneves said (via TeamPenske). "I was hoping to visit the Team Penske shop in North Carolina to see everyone after the season, but we couldn’t do it with all of the COVID-19 restrictions. It was so great to connect with everyone virtually. I have so many friends and people that are really like family to me after 21 years together. That was awesome, but for TC (Cindric) to then announce that I was being inducted into the Team Penske Hall of Fame, wow. What an amazing honor."

In 2020, Helio Castroneves also won the IMSA Sportscar championship with Penske, taking four victories in nine races. He will be seen in action next at the 2025 Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing's Project91.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback