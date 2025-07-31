Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about the incident between Kyle Kirkwood and Rinus VeeKay at Laguna Seca. He went on to speak about how the sport could benefit from such a feud.

The Indiana native drives the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car powered by Chevrolet. During the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey held on June 27, Kirkwood made contact with Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay, sending him into the runoff area at turn 2. Later in the day, the DCR driver shared a tweet with his fans via his X account in which he called out the Andretti Global driver for the incident, which led to the Andretti driver responding to the tweet.

Daly spoke about the incident on his podcast SpeedStreet, which he hosts alongside Chase Holden. He spoke about how such a feud was 'great for the sport'. He said,

"I liked it personally. I thought there was some beef.I love seeing little fiery tweets back and forth. I think it's great for the sport. I don't know if you don't think it is I guess we have different thoughts about it."

Kirkwood was handed a stop-and-go penalty for causing the collision, and he ended his race in 16th place. This also ended his bid for the drivers' championship.

Kyle Kirkwood drives the #27 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. He has had a good season so far, as he qualified in pole position for the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13 and won the race. During the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, he qualified in 6th and finished the race in the same place.

Kyle Kirkwood opens up about his rookie season at IndyCar

The #27 Andretti Global driver spoke about his rookie year in IndyCar. The Florida native made his debut in 2022 with A.J.Foyt racing. Kirkwood had an impressive rookie resume.

Kirkwood had an impressive run in the lower divison and always ran at the front of the grid. However, as he stepped into the IndyCar Series, he was shocked to fight in the midfield during his rookie campaign with A.J.Foyt. Kyle Kirkwood spoke about the same during an interview on Fox Sports with Bob Pockrass.

"I was used to being in the front a lot. I never got the opportunity to race people for fifth or sixth or seventh or eighth or anything like that because a lot of the races, I was just at the front. And that's not me trying to be cocky. That is just the honest truth. And for me, coming into the series, especially when I was at Foyt and all of a sudden you're racing for 18th and a top 20 would be a pretty good day. That's impossible to accept," said Kirkwood.

Kyle Kirkwood currently sits in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 377 points to his name.

