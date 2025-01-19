“I've always wanted to race this race with Corvette”: Kiwi star Scott McLaughlin talks about upcoming Rolex 24 race at Daytona 

Scott McLaughlin embarked on the journey of racing in IMSA in 2023. He is slated to race with Corvette this year and expressed his excitement about partnering with the manufacturer ahead of the Rolex 24 hours of Daytona.

The New Zealander has been competing successfully in the IndyCar championship. He finished third in the series for a second consecutive time last year. Moreover, expanding his racing venture in the American continent, he began racing in IMSA with LMP2 prototypes.

However, this year, the 31-year-old would be racing in the GTD Pro class entry with Chevrolet. He would be partnered up with old rival Shane van Gisbergen alongside Ben Keating and Connor Zilisch.

Subsequently, the Kiwi driver reflected on the opportunity to drive a Chevrolet around the 3.56-mile track (via News-Journal):

"I think this time I'm probably the most excited just from the fact I get to race for some amazing drivers and in a Corvette. I've always wanted to race this race with Corvette, and I’m super pumped that Chevy was able to get that done for me and allowed me to do it."

On the other hand, Scott McLaughlin has had to make some sacrifices to turn up for the event at Daytona. He would have to stay away from his three-month-old daughter from the event, who he would be missing dearly.

Scott McLaughlin gave a timeline for his eventual retirement from racing

Becoming a racing driver was the 31-year-old's dream that he has been able to fulfill. However, a large part of his career was spent racing supercars in Australia and his venture in the United States might be cut short due to this.

The Kiwi is aware of this inevitable change and reckoned his racing career would probably last about 10 more years or so. He said (via News-Journal):

"So as a race driver, my career is only for the next — I'll probably go to another 10, maybe more years, and then I've got to find something else. I guess I'm not overthinking that, but I've got to think of the future a little bit more than I ever did."

Regardless of his age, Scott McLaughlin is still one of the best drivers on the IndyCar grid. He has presented a potent challenge for multiple drivers as he finished his last campaign with a staggering 505 points, remaining only 39 points shy from the title winner Alex Palou. Thus, the triple-supercars champion cannot be discounted for a title victory this year.

