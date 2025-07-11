“I’ve got my helmet in hand ready to go”: Former CGR driver Linus Lundqvist opens up on IndyCar return dream and IMSA plan

The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Linus Lundqvist has not given up on an IndyCar entry just yet. Having driven in the sport last in 2024 at the Music City Grand Prix, he wants to get back into America's highest class of open-wheel racing.

Ad

Linus Lundqvist has so far competed in 20 IndyCar Grand Prix. Moreover, he has also secured two podiums and a solitary pole position, alongside being awarded the 2024 Rookie of the Season. In line with getting back into the sport, he recently shed light on it via an interaction with Racer.

"I’m obviously sad to not be racing this year, but I’m doing everything I can to get back into a seat. I love IndyCar. I want to be here, and I feel like we showed that we deserve another year in the series. So that has been my main goal, and what I've been trying to work towards. I'm at every single race that's within driving range from Indy, and I’ve got my helmet in hand ready to go in case somebody were to need help."

Ad

Trending

I've also been in touch with a few IMSA teams this year and I’m hoping to do a couple of races later this year," he added.

Linus Lundqvist has had a stellar record as a racing driver. He won the 2020 Formula Regional Americas Championship and then, in 2022, triumphed in the Indy Lights campaign. He has also competed in other junior racing categories like the GP3 Series, Euroformula Open Championship, and the BRDC F3 Championship.

Ad

Linus Lundqvist is not staying at home for the 'phone to ring'

While Linus Lundqvist has made it known that he is ready to hit the track in the IndyCar series if an opportunity arises, via the same interview, he has also asserted that he is not lying on the couch while he is not actively racing in the sport.

Ad

In line with this, the 26-year-old added that he is staying as sharp as possible in order to put his best foot forward whenever an opportunity arises.

"It's not just laying home on the couch waiting for the phone to ring. It is very much about staying ready, staying sharp, working out every day, staying fit, and going through everything that I learned last year just like I would if I knew I was racing each weekend."

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season has only seven Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. While Lundqvist is away from the action of IndyCar, his previous team, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, is currently dominating the sport.

He is leading the drivers' standings with 430 points, and in the process of doing so, has secured six Grand Prix wins. From the point of view of Linus Lundqvist, it will be important to stay in touch with the right people to hopefully secure a seat on the grid for at least the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.