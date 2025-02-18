"I've never seen work ethic like it" - Marcus Armstrong hails Meyer Shank Racing after impressive Sebring test

Marcus Armstrong was impressed by Meyer Shank Racing's efficient operations after the first day of IndyCar's preseason test at the Sebring International Raceway. 2025 is his first season with the Argentinian-American team after he completed two years with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The No. 66 driver was scheduled to participate in the morning session on Monday, where he completed 60 laps with a best time of 52.8037s around the 1.67-mile circuit. This put him fifth on the timesheets. However, with teammate Felix Rosenqvist feeling ill, Armstrong subbed for him in the afternoon session in the No. 60 car. He impressively improved his pace to 52.3675s to emerge as the fastest in the session and second-fastest overall.

In the evening, the New Zealand driver spoke with IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett about his day on the bumpy circuit. He talked highly of Meyer Shank Racing's professionalism and hilariously compared it to the teams back at his home.

"They (MSR) are always energized. They arrive to the shop at like 6:45 every morning. I've never seen work ethic like it, and I'm being dead serious. You'll laugh but in New Zealand, we like to start late, 9 am, everyone arrives to work at 9, blah, blah, blah. MSR meeting starts at 7 am on the dot and it's pretty cool. They're ready to rock and roll, and they work properly hard. I'm happy to be here."

Marcus Armstrong has joined MSR at a pivotal junction in the team. They have entered a technical alliance with the top-seeded Chip Ganassi Racing, Armstrong's former team, to boost their technical performance.

Marcus Armstrong felt 'connected' with the MSR car at "tricky" Sebring circuit

AUTO: AUG 17 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

After the first test day, Marcus Armstrong expressed his lack of affinity for the 1.67-mile bumpy Sebring circuit. He explained how turning the corners at the Floridian circuit doesn't come naturally to him.

However, the IndyCar star found synergy with his new car for 2025, leading to the track-specific challenges being overcome.

"Honestly, I've never felt properly in the groove at Sebring's short circuit before. It's a tricky place and a lot of strange radius corners and often, the grip is very low. This afternoon, I felt more connected with the car and the track and ultimately, we were P1 in the afternoon," he told Marshall Pruett.

MSR limited Armstrong's running in the afternoon session to save tires for teammate Felix Rosenqvist's appearance in the morning session on Tuesday. Nonetheless, he felt the car was "pretty good". The Kiwi driver, who recorded five Top 5 finishes in 2024, including his maiden podium, will return to the track in his No. 66 car for the afternoon session on Tuesday.

