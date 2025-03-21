"I've never told you not to golf": Courtney Force playfully shuts down Graham Rahal's request to Scott McLaughlin's wife for support

IndyCar's 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend is just a few hours away. Ahead of it, Graham Rahal and Scott McLaughlin have come into the limelight for some of their off-track antics.

McLaughlin recently came up with a post on Instagram sharing his golfing adventures from Palm Springs. He wrote the following as the caption:

"Immaculate vibes to start the week here in Palm Springs. Spring Invitational over for another year.. well done Team Jeff Darks! Now back to the day job."

In response, McLaughlin's wife Karly Paone wrote:

"You're welcome," Paone in the comments section.

Following this, Graham Rahal jokingly asked Karly Paone to ask his wife, Courtney Force, to support him as well in his golfing interests.

As a response to this, Force came up with a hilarious reply of her own (as can be seen from above). Their comments banter was as follows:

"@kaypayymac you’re too nice. I told him baby comes, golf’s done. You broke the mold. Can you rub off on @courtneyforce for me," Rahal wrote.

"@grahamrahal wait wait, I’ve never told u not to golf 😏 nice try," Force wrote.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has been married to Courtney Force since November 2015.

Graham Rahal has deemed Thermal Club event a 'killer'

Graham Rahal - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal also recently talked about the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend. In line with this, he recently appeared on IndyCar's YT channel and shared his thoughts on Thermal Club.

He said:

"I feel like they are pretty different in many regards, what I need to be testing out is my neck. You know, thermal is a kill. I'm not worried about the rest of me, but thermal is a killer. It's got some high-speed corners, a lot of long-duration high-speed areas and you know, stuff like that." (5:03 onwards).

Graham Rahal has been leading the charge of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for some time. Since making his debut in the sport in 2008, he has so far amassed 278 race starts and has also scored six race wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions.

In the 2024 campaign, he had a decent showing as well. Driving the #15 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he was able to put on board a decent haul of 251 points. This proved good enough for him to secure an 18th-place finish.

In the first round of the 2025 season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he was able to secure a P12 finish. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Rahal will eye another strong outing at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

