"I've been training to build muscle in certain areas": Conor Daly reveals insights into his IndyCar seat adjustment

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has uncovered the intriguing work that goes into an IndyCar driver's seat fitting. The veteran also gave a glimpse into how his training program changed to target growth for specific muscle groups.

Daly joined JHR for the 2025 IndyCar season as a full-time driver for the No. 78 car. He raced for the team part-time in 2024, taking part in the final five races of the season. The 11th-year veteran scored two Top 10 finishes, including a podium at the Milwaukee Mile 1.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Conor Daly engaged in a seat-fitting process to perfect the mold of his cockpit to his liking. In a behind-the-scenes video on his YouTube channel, Daly revealed how a new training program since his last seat fitting in 2020 changed his muscular structure. This led him to revise his seat mold.

Trending

"2020 was the last new seat I did. Your body changes a little bit. I've switched trainers. We've adjusted to how I've been training to build muscle in certain areas. So your body goes through changes," he said. [1:30 onwards]

The 33-year-old also gave an insight into how he'd like to change the feel of his foot against the pedals by lengthening the seat.

"My main goal through this is... I've had the pedals at a certain length away from me and I want to actually have my legs to be kind of able to lay down a little bit further, so move the pedals away from me a little bit, maybe get my body into a different position."

Unlike NASCAR's stock cars, where drivers sit in an upright position to race, IndyCar drivers are essentially lying down in the cockpit. Conor Daly also showed the different stages of the seat fitting, which included the experts pushing and molding the seat after each feedback he gave.

Initially, he sat in a half-constructed car. Then the exercise was repeated after attaching the aeroscreen to the car and the steering wheel to give Daly an insight into what the final product would feel like.

Conor Daly sticks to one core principle to avoid losing Juncos Hollinger Racing seat

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Conor Daly's last full-time season in IndyCar was with Ed Carpenter Racing in 2022. Though he continued with the team into 2023, they parted ways after seven races, on the heels of a string of mediocre results.

The Louisville, Indiana native wants to avoid a repeat of such a midseason contract termination. Ahead of his first full-time season with Juncos Hollinger Racing, Daly said he will focus on "one weekend at a time".

"You never really know what’s going to happen, and we’ve seen people just kicked out. I’ve been kicked out. It’s just something that you have to be ready to give everything you’ve got, every single weekend, because everyone’s attention span is very short, and you’re only as good as your last lap that you’ve done," he said (via radio station WIBC).

Conor Daly will drive alongside new teammate Sting Rab Robb in 2025. The team also introduced new liveries on Wednesday (January 22) for their No. 78 and No. 77 cars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback