“I will be shocked”: 2-time IndyCar champion drops bold take on Alex Palou’s Indy 500 chances

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou won his fourth race of the 2025 season and has put up dominant performances. Team Penske driver Will Power made a bold prediction for the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ad

The 28-year-old has never won at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway despite winning three championships. He had his highest finish at the oval in 2021 where he finished second.

However, that might change this season, as the #10 Chip Ganassi driver has been putting on spectacular performances. In five races, Palou has won four and finished second at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

While talking to IndyCar, the two-time champion Will Power talked about whether the Spaniard could win the Indianapolis 500 this year.

Ad

Trending

"I will be shocked if he dominates that. He’ll be up there (near the front), but so will a lot of other people. But that would be something if he went on and did that. That would be one of the greatest motorsports moments I’ve seen in my career,” Power said (via IndyCar.com).

Ad

During the Sonsio Grand Prix, Palou achieved a rare feat of becoming the second driver to win four of the first five races of the season, emulating Sebastian Bourdias in 2006.

Alex Palou has a comfortable gap of 97 points with second-placed Kyle Kirkwood. Palou is gearing up for the upcoming Indy 500 practice, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 13.

Alex Palou reflects on his IndyCar journey after achieving a rare feat at Barber Motorsports Park

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou reflected on his IndyCar journey after his third victory of the season at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, on May 4, achieving the rare feat of completing 1000 laps.

Ad

During the Grand Prix at the Barber Motorsports Park, Palou led 81 of 91 laps, while Christian Lundgaard stayed 16 seconds behind in second. Post-race, while talking to the media in the press conference, Alex Palou was asked if he had ever imagined achieving such success at a young age. The Spaniard looked back on his IndyCar journey and replied:

"No, absolutely not. My goal was to be an IndyCar driver. "Then (it) was just to be an IndyCar race winner or a person that could fight for wins and sometimes for championships." (0:11 onwards)

Ad

"Yeah, I don't think that I'm in a normal position. I'm aware that I'm very lucky to be in the position I am today, to be surrounded by a great team, being able to fight for wins every single weekend. Yeah, I don't know how long is that going to continue, but hopefully it's going to be for a long time," the three-time champion added.

Ad

Alex Palou achieved the feat of 1000 laps in just 85 race starts, while it took his teammate Scott Dixon 99 starts to achieve the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.