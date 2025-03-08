“I had the win in my hands”: Scott Dixon frustrated after losing out Firestone GP win to teammate Alex Palou

What started as a promising race weekend for Scott Dixon in St. Petersburg turned out to be one to forget at the end of the 2025 IndyCar season-opener. The 44-year-old was on course for victory in the majority of the 100-lap race, but radio communications breakdown with Chip Ganassi Racing cost him dearly.

In line with this, he acknowledged the fact that had everything gone fine on his end in St. Petersburg, he would have come as the victor. Dixon finished the race in P2 behind his teammate, Alex Palou.

"It would have been great to have the radio to understand what was happening around us. Congratulations to the team and Honda, who did a fantastic job on fuel consumption, but I am frustrated. I really thought I had the victory in my hands. When you can't communicate with the garage you are on your own, you have no reference on the pit windows, nor the relationship with the spotters. It is really difficult to plan the whole strategy with only the fuel LED available. Basically all this cost us the race," Scott Dixon said via AutoRacer.

Dixon started his St. Petersburg race outing from sixth position, whereas his teammate, Alex Palou, got things rolling from P8.

Scott Dixon was 'travelling blind' in St. Petersburg race

While Scott Dixon admitted that he felt that the victory was in his hands during his post-race interviews, he also asserted that he was pretty much running 'blind' in the 100-lap race.

In relation to this, the six-time world champion had the following to add:

"It was frustrating to race without the radio, we were travelling blind. I think the pits were calling me to stop a lap earlier to avoid traffic. For this reason we lost two or three seconds and that's where Palou got the better of us. We had the right speed to do it and the pit stops were fantastic," Scott Dixon added via the same source.

Dixon has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2003 Toyota Indy 300. He is one of the stalwarts of the sport and has so far amassed a whopping 363 race starts alongside 57 wins, 140 podiums, and 32 pole positions.

Moreover, the 44-year-old had a strong campaign last year as well. He ended his 17-race campaign in sixth position with 456 points. In the process of doing so, he was able to put on board two wins, eight top-fives, and 11 top-ten finishes.

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Dixon will be extra motivated to do well in the second race of the 2025 season at Thermal Club in California. The race weekend is slated to take place from March 21 to 23.

