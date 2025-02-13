“I won’t sugarcoat it”: Graham Rahal comes clean about former president Jay Frye amid the latter's IndyCar split

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal has voiced his opinion on the departure of former IndyCar president Jay Frye. Frye has been replaced by Doug Boles.

In a major shake-up within IndyCar’s leadership, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) President Doug Boles has been named the new President of IndyCar, replacing Jay Frye. The announcement, made on February 11, marks a significant shift for the organization as Boles will now oversee both IMS and IndyCar operations.

According to Penske Entertainment, the changes to the senior leadership structure are aimed at capitalizing on growth opportunities. Penske Entertainment owns IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

Boles, who has been IMS President since 2013, has played a crucial role in revitalizing the venue. Under his leadership, IMS achieved a historic sellout for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 and managed over $150 million in strategic investments at the Racing Capital of the World.

Among the numerous reactions to Frye’s departure, one of the most vocal came from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal. The IndyCar veteran took to social media to express his disappointment at losing a respected figure in the sport. He said:

"I won’t sugarcoat it, @JayRFrye is the best man I’ve ever worked w/ in my years of racing. Make no mistake, this is a bummer to see him go. Am I excited for the future of @IndyCar, you bet. Am I disappointed to see a man of high class, integrity & great vision leave, damn right."

Jay Frye played a crucial role in securing major title sponsorships with Verizon and NTT. He also spearheaded the development of the AK18 universal aero kit and implemented the concept of aeroscreen.

Graham Rahal has a new race engineer for the 2025 season

Beyond the leadership shuffle at IndyCar, Graham Rahal is also set for a significant change within his own race team. RLL has brought in Yves Touron as Rahal’s new race engineer for the 2025 season.

Touron, who previously served as the technical director at Juncos Hollinger Racing, brings a wealth of experience from his time at KV Racing, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and Carlin Motorsports. Speaking about his new role, Touron expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead.

Reacting to the announcement, Touron stated:

"There’s a lot of opportunities, a lot of development. It’s a bigger team than I’m used to, so for sure, it’s going to take a bit to get acclimated to that kind of environment, but it’s something I am really happy to jump into. The main focus for me is to do good with Graham, and get him up there and do our best and succeed."

Graham Rahal will return to the race track on March 2. He is set to pilot the No. 15 Honda for RLL Racing.

