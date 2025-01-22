"I worry about my family members": When Graham Rahal shared concerns over John Force's safety after spate of NHRA setbacks

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force are one of the most renowned racing couples in the IndyCar sphere. While Rahal races in IndyCar, Force had been an NHRA driver along with his father who regularly raced in the series. Back in 2018, he revealed how he worries about his near and dear ones after John Force suffered an engine explosion in Arizona.

When the IndyCar driver married Courtney Force in 2015, his view towards racing changed. Whenever his close ones stepped on the dragstrip he got anxious about their safety as NHRA dragsters are infamous for their huge explosions and massive, often fatal crashes.

On the other hand, in 2018, Rahal's father-in-law John Force suffered an engine explosion in Arizona, which caused him to collide with his competitor going hundreds of miles an hour. Subsequently, the 36-year-old expressed his concern regarding his family members health and said:

"I worry about my family members out there a lot, and unfortunately, the last couple weeks have been a bad couple weeks. All I thought about was if he was okay." [via MotorSportsTalk]

In fact, according to Autoweek, Force had been involved in an explosion at least four times in his Peak Chevy Camaro Funny Car the same year. Rahal further added:

"I just take that so seriously and get so concerned, that I just wanted to make sure (John Force) was okay, and obviously also that Courtney stayed focused because I knew Courtney had the best car all weekend, and just make sure she can go through and finish off the job – and she did a great job."

Graham Rahal gears up for the upcoming 2025 season, which is scheduled to begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, one of the most renowned races that every fan should attend.

Graham Rahal opens up on the performance of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal at the INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

2024 was not a great year for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The 36-year-old finished a mere five races in the top 10, while the team was only able to bag a solitary podium throughout the year.

This urged him to assert the urgency of the situation at the Indiana-based team, and said:

"We needed to maximize the events that we were strong in, improve significantly on the events that we weren’t, and try to put ourselves in a more consistent pattern at the front where if somebody stumbles or we’ve got the speed, whatever it may be, that we’re on the podium, that we get a win." [via WIBC]

Graham Rahal's statements explain the plight of RLL as the team's diminishing results have been a cause for concern. With the inaugural race being held at St. Petersburg, Rahal would be hoping to recreate his 2008 victory and bring in a hoard of points for his team. Subsequently, pushing the team out of the fringes of being a backmarker.

