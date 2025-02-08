"If he has no fans, I'm dead": IndyCar fans lose their minds as FOX's Pato O'Ward promo drops in time for Super Bowl spot

FOX released Pato O'Ward's IndyCar promo on February 8, 2025, uploading it to IndyCar on FOX's Instagram account and tagging Arrow McLaren and the Mexican driver as collaborators. The promo was released just in time for the Super Bowl advert spot.

FOX released the Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou promos prior to releasing the Pato O'Ward promo with all three of them receiving huge amounts of praise from the drivers and the fans. Like the other two promos, O’Ward's promo paints the McLaren driver’s picture as the hero of the sport.

The promo calls Pato O'Ward ‘the fastest 25-year-old on four wheels’, portrays him as a one-man boy band & a spy, and calls him the next face of IndyCar.

After seeing the promo many people from the world of Motorsports reacted to it.

“If @patriciooward has one fan it's me, if he has no fans I'm dead,” wrote F1TV analyst Ruth Buscombe.

Ruth Buscombe's comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

Pato O'Ward's sister Elba commented, “Say it with me british spy boyband rockstar with groupies”

Elba O'Ward's comment on IndyCar's promo feat Pato O'Ward - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

“Vamossss Patitooooooo”, commented Arrow McLaren's deputy team principal Tony Kanaan.

Tony Kanaan's comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

Fans were sent into a frenzy after seeing the promo and they also took to the comments section.

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! TURN IT UP,” mentioned a fan.

A fan's comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

Another fan commented, “this may just be the best ones yet omgggg.”

Fans comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

“Fox needs to do F1 commercials,” wrote another user.

Fans react to IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

A part of the promo was dedicated to how Pato O'Ward missed out on the 2024 Indy 500 win by a whisker after Josef Newgarden overtook him in the final laps. Fans responded to the same by hyping up the Mexican to win the 2025 Indy 500.

“Pato the 500 Indy is yours this year I know it,” wrote a fan.

Fans comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

“The 500 will be his”, commented another.

Fans react to IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

A user hailed FOX’s marketing as the comment read, “Obsessed with this! this is marketing.”

Fans comment on IndyCar's promo - Source: via @indycaronfox on Instagram

According to the reports, all three of the IndyCar promos released by FOX as of today will get an advert spot during the Super Bowl.

“Keep an eye out”: Pato O'Ward hints at his IndyCar on FOX commercial at the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The commercial spot during the Super Bowl game is arguably one of the most sought-after and expensive advertisement spots and IndyCar plans on running all three of its promos during the same.

Pato O'Ward hinted at the same when he shared the latest FOX promo on his Instagram story as the caption read:

“If you are watching the Super Bowl on FOX tomorrow.... keep an eye out”

O'Ward reshares IndyCar's promo on his story - Source: via @patriciooward on Instagram

A 39-second commercial spot during the Super Bowl reportedly costs between $7.5M-$8M. All three IndyCar promos are about 45 seconds long and will easily cost around $30M.

