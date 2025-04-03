“If I just won races the rest of my life, I still would not be doing enough”: Sting Ray Robb on the deeper calling behind his noble efforts

Sting Ray Robb had a busy off-season, visiting high schools across Indiana to speak to kids about road safety and responsibility. Reflecting on the same, the No. 77 Chevrolet driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing explained why these efforts are important.

In December 2024, Sting Ray Robb participated in a discussion with high school students. It was part of the initiative by Choices Matter, described as "a life-changing program for students using personal stories and interactive materials to inspire students to make the right choices both behind the wheel and in life".

He was one of the seven speakers on the panel, with the other six being Cara Filler, Chris Sandy, Steve Emt, Fletcher Cleaves, David Francisco, and Karen Torres.

Robb expressed his gratitude for the platform, stating the importance of such endeavors.

“I’ve always said that if racing’s all I ever do, if I just won races the rest of my life, I still would not be doing enough,” Robb said (as per WishTV.com). “Because the platform that I’ve been given is a gift. And so I got to steward that well.”

He also acknowledged that it may sound weird coming from a guy who is a professional race car driver, adding:

“Going to different schools. Telling kids, ‘Hey. We want you to be smart'. I know it sounds weird coming from a guy that drives 240 miles an hour for a living, but I know what it takes to be safe on the road.”

In the second race of the NTT IndyCar Championship at Thermal Club on March 26, Sting Ray Robb finished 23rd, scoring seven points. He is currently 25th in the championship with 16 points.

Sting Ray Robb reflects on bittersweet Indy 500 experience

AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

In May 2024, Sting Ray Robb was inches from the top step of one of the three crown jewels in motorsports, the Indianapolis 500. The then-A. J. Foytt Racing driver Robb led 23 laps in the race but finished 16th due to a miscalculation of pit stop strategy.

Ahead of the 2025 season, his first with Juncos Hollinger Racing, the 23-year-old driver reflected on last season's Indy 500 race. He said (via @IndyCarRadio on X):

"That track picks the winner, and I got to experience it that day. (It) didn't pick us, but at least we got a taste of it for a little while. I like to tell people after the event, 'What if?' (They say) 'You finished 16th, what do you mean what if?' But that's kind of the fun of it. Indy 500 really is a 'What if?' race."

The American was the third driver with the most laps led after the race winner, Josef Newgarden (26 laps) and Scott McLaughlin (66 laps).

"We were close, we were close to making it happen. Conor Daly actually ironically, and I, were both kind of on that similar strategy. He made it work pitting a bit earlier than we did when we were on that last yellow," Robb added.

Sting Ray Robb will be back on track at the Streets of Long Beach on April 13.

