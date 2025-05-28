Immediately after first Indy 500 win, Alex Palou agrees to race in NASCAR

Alex Palou won his first Indy 500 at the 109th running of the race on Sunday, May 25. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became the first Spaniard to win the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, and this highly anticipated win came after five years in the sport and three championships later.

Ad

In a recent interview with retired NASCAR Cup Series champ Kevin Harvick, Palou expressed his desire to compete in NASCAR races on road and street courses.

"Oh, absolutely. I'll be down for that (racing in NASCAR)," Palou said. "I mean, it's a very different car, it's a very different kind of racing. I know I would get smashed by all of you guys on ovals, but I would love to give it a try at a road or a street course."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Having grown up in Europe, racing on ovals wasn't a part of Palou's racing career. He joined IndyCar in 2020 with no prior oval racing experience, but his road/street course mastery propelled him to the top of the premier American open-wheel racing series.

His Indy 500 win was also his first oval win. All 15 of his IndyCar race wins before the 2025 Indy 500 came on road or street courses. A switch to NASCAR might even come naturally to Palou, who has shown his versatility by racing in the IMSA Sportscar championship. Earlier this year, he earned a podium finish at the 12 Hours of Sebring, driving for Acura Meyer Shank Racing.

Ad

Alex Palou names his one condition for a potential switch to NASCAR

Alex Palou at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

Motorsport is a tricky career option for the drivers competing in most categories. Even in a spec series like IndyCar, the differences between the teams and their cars are enough to create periods of dominance. Chip Ganassi Racing and Alex Palou are on a generational run in 2025, with five wins in six races.

Ad

For the 28-year-old, he would need to be in a competitive car if he makes the switch to NASCAR.

"I would like to try other cars, like NASCAR cars. I would love to get in a NASCAR on a road course and just try how it feels. But as well, only with preparation. Only if a good opportunity comes up. I enjoy driving every single thing, but only if I can compete. If I cannot compete because of myself or the equipment, it’s a lot tougher," he said via dailysportscar in October last year.

Palou's next challenge is the Detroit Grand Prix, IndyCar's next race weekend from May 30 to June 1. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has won at the 1.645-mile street circuit in 2023. His teammate Scott Dixon should be his biggest competitor, having won the race a record four times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.