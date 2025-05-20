IMS announces major update ahead of Indy 500 regarding ticket sales

The 2025 edition of the Indy 500 is just a few days away, and ahead of it, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has dropped a major update. It is regarding the tickets for the marquee 200-lap event.

Ad

As per the update, all the reserved tickets (grandstands) have been sold out. The race day general admission tickets are still available, alongside the tickets for Carb Day, Legends Day, and the Indy500SnakePit festival (EDM show).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In line with this, an in-depth message was shared by the IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles, and it was as follows (via IndyCar):

"As promised, the very best fans in sports have delivered in fitting fashion for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and every last reserved seat ticket has been sold. Approximately 350,000 people will experience the ultimate spectacle that is the Indy 500 in person as everyone turns their focus to the Racing Capital of the World on Sunday."

Ad

The main 200-lap Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is slated to take place on May 25. Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman will start the race from the front row in the company of Takuma Sato (P2) and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

Pato O'Ward pleased with P3 start for Indy 500

Pato O'Ward - Source: Getty

The Indy 500 has been on the calendar since 1911 and over the years, has produced some high-octane action in front of mega crowds. The same is going to be the case this year as well (as discussed above), and Pato O'Ward is really looking forward to it.

Ad

O'Ward will be on the outside row, courtesy of his P3 starting position, and he is especially pleased with this. In relation to this, he added via IndyCar:

"This is literally what I want. I told my family yesterday, actually, that my goal is to be on the outside of the front row."

In regard to the several crashes that have taken place in the 2025 season, he said:

Ad

"All my competitors that strap into these cars, especially this year, it's been a very gnarly month in terms of accidents. We’re taking these cars so on the edge. I had mine just right there, this last run, getting wiggly into (Turn) 1, and you're playing with fire there."

Pato O'Ward has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2018. He has so far amassed over 90 race starts but is yet to secure a victory in the Indy 500 (seven wins, 27 podiums, and six pole positions).

Ad

The 25-year-old came close to achieving this feat last year, but his dreams came crashing down when he was overtaken by Team Penske's Josef Newgarden on the last lap.

Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the 2025 Indy 500 will be an extremely fascinating watch. Pato O'Ward's fans will be out in numbers cheering for the #5 Arrow McLaren car in the 200-lap race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.