IMS celebrates the first female Indy 500 Rookie of the Year winner on Women's Day

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) joined in on celebrating Women's Day by remembering its first female Indy 500 Rookie of the Year winner, Lyn St. James, on Saturday. The 77-year-old was awarded the title in 1992 for her massive recovery drive on a famous track.

James raced in seven editions of the Indy 500. She is one of the few female drivers to have ever raced around the fabled IMS and moreover qualify for the race.

The former IndyCar driver qualified 27th for the 1992 edition of the race. Despite the subpar qualifying, she was able to make her way through the pack and finished 11th in her debut start.

Lyn St. James' impressive performance led her to being crowned as the 1992 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year and the oldest driver to earn the title, aged 45. Subsequently, on the occasion of Women's Day, IMS celebrated her massive feat with a post on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

"A fantastic first running #Indy500 Rookie of the Year — the oldest driver to ever earn the honor at 45 years old," IMS wrote in caption.

Indy 500 is the premier race of the series, which reportedly grosses over 5 million viewers annually.

FOX Sports is looking forward to the Indy 500 broadcast

AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

FOX Sports recently took over the broadcasting of IndyCar from NBC Sports. Though the Manhattan-based broadcaster ran into some problems during the streaming of the 2025 St. Petersburg Grand Prix, FOX is looking to iron out such mistakes.

FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks has asserted that the Indy 500's broadcast will be better than anticipated and serve justice to the race, which is known as 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,' and said (via Motorsports.com):

"We are going to blow the doors off of Indy. We’re going to bring everything that FOX has to bear. We have personalities that we probably haven’t announced yet, but there will be an enormous amount of FOX personalities and non-FOX personalities doing everything that you could imagine there."

"It’s hard to understand how to wager on motorsports. You just kind of don’t get it, but on Kentucky Derby day even if you don’t know anything about horseracing, you put down an exacta or a trifecta, you got win, place, show. How can we figure out how to get that type of broad attention around an event that honestly kind of feels a lot like horseracing that day? That kind of stuff we’re working on as well and hopefully have an announcement in the near future.”

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 25. Josef Newgarden is the reigning winner of the race. The Team Penske driver will be looking to complete his three-peat at the race as he won the previous two iterations consecutively.

Team Penske has won 20 Indy 500s and leads the way, with Andretti far away in the leaderboard with six victories and Chip Ganassi Racing following with five victories. Thus, the Mooresville-based team is expected to be the favorite around the 2.5-mile Super Speedway with Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, and Newgarden.

