"In our eyes, it's not a performance advantage": Team Penske boss gets blunt about costly Indy 500 rule break

The #2 and #12 Team Penske cars were withdrawn from the Top 12 qualifying at the Indy 500 following the IndyCar tech inspection. Penske boss Tim Cindric came out after the incident and revealed the details about the inspection and withdrawal. Cindric also shared his clear opinion about the technical fiasco, which led to the withdrawal.

Ad

Josef Newgarden and Will Power were withdrawn from the Top 12 Indy 500 qualifying on Sunday, May 18. It was after their cars were found in breach of the technical regulations, as the Chevrolets had modified rear attenuators.

According to the IndyCar rule book, the rear attenuator of the car cannot be changed or modified. Team Penske had filled the seam on the attenuator of Newgarden and Power's car, which, in theory, would've given the team an aerodynamic advantage as the air would flow smoother over the attenuator.

Ad

Trending

Will Power’s IndyCar passed the technical check before making it to the pitlane, but the tech inspector noted the filled inseam. When Josef Newgarden's car came around, the tech inspector noticed a similar modification and informed Team Penske about it.

Team Penske withdrew the cars from the Top 12 to avoid disqualification and will start the race in Row 4. Tim Cindric came out and detailed the process as he got blunt about the rule break. He said,

Ad

“In our eyes, it's not a performance advantage. But at the end of the day, they don't like the seams being filled. And you got to do what the inspection process is and conform to that. So, we'll be starting in fourth row.” (3:20 onwards)

Ad

The rear attenuator is used to absorb the energy from a crash. It is mounted behind the rear suspension and also holds the rear lights on an IndyCar.

“It's a shame”: Pato O'Ward reacts to Team Penske's withdrawal from Indy 500 qualifying

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward reacted to the withdrawal from qualifying. The Mexican driver was furious with the #2 and #12 Team Penske Chevrolets and suggested that the entries should've been sent to the last-chance qualifiers.

Ad

“They had that yesterday, I guarantee you, and till someone pointed it out today. So those cars, if they're to disqualify today, they should have been disqualified yesterday. So, it's a shame really, cause I don't think they don't need to be doing that stuff like they're a great team. You know, they did have great drivers. You know why are you doing? That makes no sense,” Pato O'Ward said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

O'Ward qualified P3 for the Indy 500 and will start the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing on the front row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.