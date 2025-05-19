"In our eyes, it's not a performance advantage": Team Penske boss gets blunt about costly Indy 500 rule break

The #2 and #12 Team Penske cars were withdrawn from the Top 12 qualifying at the Indy 500 following the IndyCar tech inspection. Penske boss Tim Cindric came out after the incident and revealed the details about the inspection and withdrawal. Cindric also shared his clear opinion about the technical fiasco, which led to the withdrawal.
Josef Newgarden and Will Power were withdrawn from the Top 12 Indy 500 qualifying on Sunday, May 18. It was after their cars were found in breach of the technical regulations, as the Chevrolets had modified rear attenuators.
According to the IndyCar rule book, the rear attenuator of the car cannot be changed or modified. Team Penske had filled the seam on the attenuator of Newgarden and Power's car, which, in theory, would've given the team an aerodynamic advantage as the air would flow smoother over the attenuator.
Will Power’s IndyCar passed the technical check before making it to the pitlane, but the tech inspector noted the filled inseam. When Josef Newgarden's car came around, the tech inspector noticed a similar modification and informed Team Penske about it.
Team Penske withdrew the cars from the Top 12 to avoid disqualification and will start the race in Row 4. Tim Cindric came out and detailed the process as he got blunt about the rule break. He said,
“In our eyes, it's not a performance advantage. But at the end of the day, they don't like the seams being filled. And you got to do what the inspection process is and conform to that. So, we'll be starting in fourth row.” (3:20 onwards)
The rear attenuator is used to absorb the energy from a crash. It is mounted behind the rear suspension and also holds the rear lights on an IndyCar.
“It's a shame”: Pato O'Ward reacts to Team Penske's withdrawal from Indy 500 qualifying
Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward reacted to the withdrawal from qualifying. The Mexican driver was furious with the #2 and #12 Team Penske Chevrolets and suggested that the entries should've been sent to the last-chance qualifiers.
“They had that yesterday, I guarantee you, and till someone pointed it out today. So those cars, if they're to disqualify today, they should have been disqualified yesterday. So, it's a shame really, cause I don't think they don't need to be doing that stuff like they're a great team. You know, they did have great drivers. You know why are you doing? That makes no sense,” Pato O'Ward said.
O'Ward qualified P3 for the Indy 500 and will start the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing on the front row.
