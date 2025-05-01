In Photo: Christian Lundgaard and girlfriend Gabriella share a sweet moment in front of the White House

The Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard, shared an Instagram post with his followers featuring his girlfriend Gabriella. The couple were seen posing infront of the White House.

Ad

On May 1, Lundgaard posted a picture of him and his girlfriend, where the couple were seen kissing in front of the White House in Washington, DC.

Christian Lundgaard via his Instagram story @lundgaardofficial

It is not clear as to when and where the couple met. However, the 23-year-old posted a picture with Gabriella on his Instagram, marking their six months anniversary in December last year.

Ad

Trending

"Fantastic weekend in Florida🌴 Celebrated 6 Month with this wonderful human today❤️ Love you," the caption read

Ad

Gabriella Gilrowski, who hails from Indiana, is an amateur golfer who plays for Tulane University, also known as the Georgetown University, located in Washington. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently pursuing a degree in finance at the university.

As for Christian Lundgaard's racing career, he was a reserve driver with Alpine (previously called Renault) but left the academy in 2021. He made his full-time IndyCar debut in 2022 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and he won the 'Rookie of the year' award after scoring 323 points, which placed him in 14th position. The Danish driver had his breakout year in 2023 when he won the Toronto Grand Prix.

Ad

In 2025 Christian Lundgaard switched to his current team, Arrow Mclaren, to replace Alexander Rossi. His 2025 season is off to a decent start, as during the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, which was held on March 2nd, he qualified in 5th position and finished the race in 8th position. During the recently held 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13th, he had qualified in 12th place, and took the checkered flag in 3rd place.

Ad

Gabriella was recently seen in the St. Petersburg paddock supporting her boyfriend Christian Lundgaard.

Christian Lundgaard reflects on his Thermal Club podium

The Arrow McLaren driver spoke up about losing the 1-2 podium finish to defending champion Alex Palou at Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. The duo loccked out the front row in qualifying and had a comfortable run for 51 out of the 65 laps in the race.

Ad

The race started slipping out of the papaya team's hand after Palou pitted for a fresher set of alternate tyres on Lap 40. The Spaniard over took towards the end of the race and won the race. The team were able to secure heir first double podium in a while. However, the Danish driver was left upset despite securing his first podium finish of the year.

While speaking to FOX post the race, Christian Lundgaard reflected on his Thermal Grand Prix. He said,

Ad

“I think the No.7 Velo Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has done a very good job. The entire team's done a very good job all weekend. We just didn't have it there. I mean, we, we gave it a shot. We came up short. But having two cars on the podium, I think is as well of a day as we could have wished for coming into Thermal.” (0:10 onwards)

Ad

“But just, It's tough seeing, this guy beat us all every single event. We gotta find a way to stop him.” Lundgaard added.

Expand Tweet

Despite losing the first and second positions in the race, it was a good day at the office for the Arrow McLaren team as both their drivers were able to score crucial points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.