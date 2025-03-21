In Photos: Felix Rosenqvist's wife Emille radiates in dreamy dress celebrating half a year as 'Mrs. FRO'

Felix Rosenqvist and Emille Rosenqvist tied the knot on September 21 and celebrated their six-month anniversary on March 21. Subsequently, the IndyCar driver's wife shared images from their anniversary celebration in a white dress alongside Felix.

Ad

Felix and Emille Sutt had been in a long-term relationship and made themselves official by getting engaged on November 8, 2023, in Tanzania. In September 2024, the couple held their wedding in their native country, Sweden, and have been living in the United States since the 33-year-old drives for Meyer Shank Racing in IndyCar.

With the pair completing their six-month anniversary, they celebrated this occasion in Palm Springs. Emille then shared images with her husband on Instagram on Thursday and captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Six months as Mrs. FRO."

Ad

Felix Rosenqvist has been racing in IndyCar since 2019 and joined Meyer Shank Racing last year.

Felix Rosenqvist happy with how things are moving with Meyer Shank Racing

Felix Rosenqvist at the Roar Before The 24h - Source: Getty

The Swede started his new venture with MSR on the front foot last year by claiming a top-five on his debut with the team. This was followed up by bagging a podium at the $1 million challenge in Thermal Club, the team's sole podium during the 2024 season.

Ad

Rosenqvist then asserted himself as the team leader by claiming four top-10 finishes in the next five races, but his results plummeted in the second half of the season. He then aimed to start the 2025 campaign with the right mentality and qualified third for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

Though Felix Rosenqvist was unable to convert this top-three qualifying to a podium due to being on the wrong tire at the start of the race, he was not disappointed by the team's pace and deemed the Ohio-based team could fight for wins, as he said (via IndyCar):

Ad

"It’s been very good the way the teams work together and interact. I feel like (CGR is) as hungry as we are to listen to what we have to say about our experiences and vice versa. It's been very two-sided so far, kind of where you want it to. Now we’re talking about winning races and podiums. It’s very different (this) year. It’s an exciting time for the team, I have to say."

Ad

"It’s a lot of good energy. You can tell [team owners] Mike [Shank] and Jim [Meyer] are hungry. They’re always looking ahead how they can grow, how they can become better, faster."

Felix Rosenqvist will be hoping to recreate his 2024 success at the Thermal Club. The 3.067-mile track consists of 17 turns and varying undulation throughout the length of the track.

Last year's race was won by Alex Palou, but the 2025 edition is a points-paying race and can shuffle up the result charts as all 27 cars will participate in the race this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback