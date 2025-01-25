In Photos: McLaren's boss Zak Brown finds time to ski in Davos before WEF 2025

Zak Brown is McLaren Racing's CEO and one of the most influential figures in the autosport world. With the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Switzerland, the 53-year-old found some time away from the discussion to ski in the Swiss mountains. The theme of WEF 2025 is collaboration in the intelligent age, with numerous celebrities, world leaders, and other figures attending the discussion, including Zak Brown.

On the last day of WEF, Zak Brown posted pictures of him skiing in the Swiss mountains on Instagram. He was joined by Bahrain Sovereign Wealth Fund Group CEO, Abdullah Bin Khalifa, who owns the McLaren Group.

"When in Davos… great way to start the week with @mumtalakat CEO @abdullah_bin_khalifa to warm up ahead of attending #WEF25 alongside our partners and global thought-leaders," Brown captioned the post.

Zak Brown-led McLaren began their venture in the IndyCar world in 2020. The English manufacturer partnered up with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and has been a force to be reckoned with since then.

Zak Brown shared his thoughts on IndyCar's future

IndyCar's conflict-ridden '90s had done a lot of damage to the series. Though the series has been growing in popularity year-on-year, it is still a long way off from being the number one sport on US soil.

However, Zak Brown saw the potential in IndyCar a few years back. This intrigued him to get the McLaren name on the field and gave his views on how IndyCar has a bright future lined up ahead. He said (via McLaren.com):

"The future of IndyCar is bright, but we need to keep pushing forward strategically and focus on quality over quantity, whether that relates to car counts or on-track competition. This is the highest form of single-seater racing in North America. By improving the schedule, enhancing the fan experience, embracing new technology, and strengthening the financial health of our teams, we’ll ensure that IndyCar reaches its full potential."

On the other hand, Christian Lundgaard, Pato O'Ward, and Nolan Seigel will form Arrow McLaren's 2025 line-up. The Danish driver would make the team's lineup one of the youngest in the series with an average of 22.7 years between the trio. He then shared his thoughts on joining the team, and said (via McLaren.com):

"I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren," Lundgaard said. "I have a lot of respect for Zak, Gavin, Tony and the team, and I think Pato, Nolan and I will work well together."

The 2025 season will begin on March 2. St. Petersburg would host the inaugural race, where many new faces would join the extensive IndyCar grid, whether in the form of a new team or drivers at their new homes.

