In Photos: Zane Smith’s wife McCall shares breathtaking “view from the spa” on final day of her offseason trip 

NASCAR driver Zane Smith’s wife McCall uploaded stories on her Instagram on January 18, 2025, as she took to the Spa on the final day of her vacation. McCall Smith along with her husband took to St Barthelemy, an island in the Caribbean for their honeymoon and shared pictures from the same on social media.

Smith's wife shared a picture of the Spa building with a clear blue sky in the background as the caption of the story read,

“Had a Spa day on our final day before leaving”

The next story was a picture of the view from the spa which was the deep blue Caribbean waters, a white yacht in the middle, and the beautiful sky. The caption to this story read,

“View from the Spa”

The next couple of stories included a mirror selfie of McCall Smith inside the spa as she posed in a white bathrobe and a photo of a bed hanging from the ceiling on the balcony with a view of the ocean.

McCall then shared a picture as she sat on a plane back home, and detailed the struggles of delayed flights as the caption read,

“Then had another long travel day filled with delays… not getting us home until 4am! Glad to be home afterall”

Zane Smith and McCall tied the knot on January 11, 2025. The FRM driver’s wife uploaded a post on her Instagram on the last day of 2024 suggesting that the wedding was the best day of the couple's life. The caption read,

“01.11.24. The best day of our lives becoming Husband and Wife.”

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month as McCall shared pictures from their wedding day on her Instagram.

Zane Smith's wife McCall shared NASCAR driver's hilarious moments from their honeymoon

After returning back from the honeymoon, McCall uploaded a video of Zane Smith running up to a coconut tree and then jumping in an attempt to break a fruit away from it. After a couple of failed attempts, he tried climbing up the tree but was unsuccessful. He finally managed to break one coconut off and carried it around like a prized possession.

The next part of the video was the NASCAR driver blowing water from his mouth as he sat in a swimming pool. The last part included clips of him directly drinking champagne from a bottle, playing a bongo, and practicing boxing on the shutter of a closed shop. The caption read,

“POV. My husband on our honeymoon knows how to give great comedy”

Zane Smith drives for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and competed full-time in the Cup Series for the first time in 2024, finishing 30th in the championship.

