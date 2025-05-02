In Pictures: Alex Palou shares latest post on social media from Alabama

With the next IndyCar Grand Prix weekend set to take place in Alabama, the reigning champion, Alex Palou, has landed in the southeastern US state. The Spaniard shared several images from his Barber Motorsports Park track walk in his racing gear and team apparel.

Ad

Palou has won two races since the start of the season. He has built up a comfortable lead in the standings owing to his stellar performances in the three Grand Prix weekends held so far and will look to maintain his strong form at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Arriving with his team at the 2.38-mile circuit, the 28-year-old posed for pictures at the track and posted several other images that he took during his track walk, and captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Alabama, we’re here! Ready for the race weekend. Who’s coming out to the track? 😏"

Ad

The Alabama Grand Prix weekend also brought Palou his breakthrough in IndyCar back in 2021.

Alex Palou talks about his long-standing history with the Alabama Grand Prix

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

The Spaniard had joined the premier open-wheel racing scene in the United States in 2020. He bagged a podium in his rookie season and was taken up by Chip Ganassi Racing, a top team, for the 2021 season.

Ad

Moreover, that season went down in the history books for all the right reasons for Palou. He won his debut weekend with CGR at the Alabama Grand Prix, en route to claiming his maiden title.

With Alex Palou already having a sweet past with the track, he said (via ABC3340 News):

"That's how we started, right? It was actually my first race also with the team at Barber, There was something about the track I just loved. since the beginning. It's really similar to the tracks we have in Europe where I grew up racing, so it was quite easy to get used to it. But it's so much fun with the elevation changes, high speed corners. It makes for super fun racing always."

Ad

On the other hand, while the CGR driver has won two of the three races held so far, he has not bagged a pole position yet. This is starkly different from his last season, when he had clinched the pole position at the Thermal Club race.

Also, Scott McLaughlin has won at the circuit for the last two years. This makes the newly turned US-citizen one of the favorites to take the winning trophy home again this year.

Moreover, Team Penske has been the most successful team at the circuit, making Alex Palou's hope of winning the race even slimmer. Thus, the reigning champion might have to employ various tactics alongside his precision behind the wheel to take home the victory in Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.