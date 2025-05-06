In Pictures: Chip Ganassi Racing’s 35th anniversary-inspired elegant timepiece

While Chip Ganassi Racing is performing at the highest level in the IndyCar Series Championship with their star driver Alex Palou dominantly leading the standings, they have another reason to celebrate. It is their 35th anniversary. The World's leading brand, Omologato, which produces authentic motorsport watches, has released a commemorative collection to raise a toast to their legacy.

Ad

Chip Ganassi Racing was established in 1990 by former race car driver and businessman Chip Ganassi, emerging from the assets of Patrick Racing to compete in the CART IndyCar World Series. It returned to the Indy 500 in 2000 and later permanently switched to the IndyCar Series. The team has since won 12 IndyCar Championships and five Indianapolis 500 races.

To commemorate Chip Ganassi Racing's 35th year of operation, England-based brand Omologato released a limited collection for the historic year. The company released 50 watches for the occasion and mentioned on Instagram that the entire collection is not sold out.

Ad

Trending

"It’s @chipganassiracing’s 35th year, so we made some very special Classic Timers to mark this historic year. Only 50 35th Anniversary CGR automatic watches were made, and all have already SOLD OUT. #omologato #cgr #chipganassiracing #indy500 #indycar #welikewinners," their caption read.

Ad

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou details the challenges of 2025's Indy 500 qualifying

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway took place on April 23–24, giving drivers their first IMS experience with the new hybrid package ahead of the upcoming Indy 500. Alex Palou topped the timesheets on the opening day, setting the early benchmark. Following two days of high-speed action, he reflected on the test, noting the unique challenges the hybrid system may present during the race.

Ad

The championship leader clocked a best lap of 223.993 mph in the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda as he led the speed charts during Thursday afternoon's session (reduced boost levels to simulate race-day conditions for the 109th Indianapolis 500). Despite this, he pointed out drivers' challenges in qualifying for the Indy 500:

"I just think that it's tougher now to make a good, clean four laps, while in the past we've seen that it's been pretty easy to just be consistent. Now, at least today, there was many more people struggling to make a good, consistent four-lap run."

Ad

The three-time and reigning IndyCar champion has won three of the four races of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship. He is 60 points clear of Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard, who is second in the championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.