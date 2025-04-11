In Pictures: Hailie Deegan's 'Lil NYC trip'

HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan was seen in New York for a promotional event. The 23-year-old uploaded an Instagram post about the same.

On March 2, Deegan appeared at the Indy NXT by Firestone at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix for her maiden race in the open-wheel division. During that race, she qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 14th due to the incidents that took place during the opening lap.

The #38 car driver made a move to open-wheel racing after she failed to secure the sponsorship needed to advance further in her stock racing career. She participated in the Xfinity series with AM racing, and her highest finish was at Ag-Pro 300, in 12th place.

Hailie Deegan shared an Instagram post with a carousel of five pictures with the caption:

"Lil NYC trip! Got to be on @foxandfriends and got to the very top of the @empirestateblg 🙌@monsterenergy"

In the post shared by the American driver, she added pictures of her Indy NXT HMD Motorsports car, New York's famous time square and her at the Empire State Building among others.

She was attended morning news program called Fox and Friends, which airs on FOX News, where the hosts talk about various news and interview people from actors to athletes and also have an entertainment segment towards the end.

Deegan is enjoying her time off before the next race at Barber Motorsports Park, which is scheduled to take place on May 4. Deegan has previously raced at the track during her NASCAR tenure.

Hailie Deegan has had a rise in confidence post the Indy NXT test at the oval

The 23-year-old American Hailie Deegan took part in her maiden oval test at Nashville Tennessee. Post the test, she shared her thoughts via Indy NXT's YouTube channel.

The young American made her debut at St Petersburg on March 2, where she struggled and ended the race in 14th place. She also found herself seconds off the pace of the race leaders throughout the weekend.

For Hailie Deegan, racing at the oval isn't something new, as she had previously raced here during her stock car racing career and found herself gaining some confidence, as she felt right at home. Post the test, she commented (via Indy NXT)

“Well, guys, we just got done here at Nashville. This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome. It's so much fun. It was a lot to build up to, confidence wise. I knew that today I was gonna have to go out here and be able to hold it wide open to be on pace and we were able to build up to that. Had some slight dilemmas in the morning, that we had to figure out what's inside the car.” (0:25 onwards)

“But once you got that all sorted, the car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously, I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time. Hit the track, so I knew the ovals would be a little more comfortable for me,” added Hailie Deegan.

The American driver completed the test in 15th position and completed 127 laps with a lap time of 25.9388 seconds.

