Indy 500 champ Tony Kanaan's wife Lauren reacts hilariously as pet dog runs 'qualifying laps' on improvised track

Former IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan shared a video of his dog running around the room and uploaded the same on Instagram as a reel. The Indy 500 winner’s wife Lauren shared the same on her Instagram story as he suggested to her husband that they need similar levels of energy.

Tony Kanaan’s dog Ghost could be seen running in a circle around the Brazilian’s training plus gaming room while perfectly dodging all obstacles. What caught the eye was the fact that Ghost was running anticlockwise, and turning left, just like an IndyCar driver would do around an oval circuit.

Kanaan added clips of his dog and transitioned them into onboard clips of himself running around an oval track. All this while, the former IndyCar champion was encouraging his dog, and in the end, gave belly rubs and cuddles to Ghost. The text on the reel read:

“When your dog likes turning left just like you. Ghost giving everything on his qualifying lap”, read the caption of the reel.

Tony Kanaan's wife Lauren shared this reel on her stories on February 3, 2025, with a message for his husband as the caption read,

“We definitely need more of this energy @tkanaan”

Tony Kanaan retired from his role as driver in IndyCar racing after the 2023 Indy 500 and the Brazilian currently works as the Deputy Team Principal for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. Kanaan won the IndyCar championship in 2004 driving for Andretti Green (now Andretti Global), and won the Indy 500 in 2013 with KV Racing Technology.

In his last three IndyCar racing seasons, the 50-year-old participated as a part-time entry for Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren. Tony Kanaan's wife Lauren was a journalist and has worked with various media houses including Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and Big Ten.

McLaren Boss hails Tony Kanaan after appointing the Brazilian as Deputy Team Principal

Tony Kanaan at the Indianapolis 500 (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren parted ways with former IndyCar Team Principal Gavin Warm in November 2024, 14 months after the TP joined the team. Tony Kanaan was appointed into the role by the team and McLaren CEO Zak Brown came out and hailed the Brazilian as he said: (via IndyCar)

“I’ve known TK for a long time. I’ve always been a fan of successful racing drivers being part of a leadership team just as I had Gil (de Ferran) involved in the Formula One team. I think championship drivers know what great racing teams look like, know what great people look like, know what bad racing teams look like and what ‘bad’ looks like.”

“He’s very valuable and kind of a utility player in the sense that we can employ TK in a variety of areas. There isn’t a part of the racing team that he doesn’t understand. He’s a highly motivated individual, which is the type of energy and leadership that can drive a racing team,” added Brown

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2nd at the Saint Petersburg Grand Prix, which will be Tony Kanaan’s debut race as the Team Principal for McLaren's IndyCar team.

