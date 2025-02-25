Indy 500 could face $7 million setback as US politician sends clear warning

The 2025 Indy 500 will be the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing. The race day will take place on May 25th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. However, if the race isn't sold out, it will not be aired in the Indiana region. The fear of a blackout hence forces the Indiana locals to book tickets and sell out the event.

Ad

A US Politician recently came out and spoke about the possible blackout as he sent a clear message to the race organizers. The state provides the Indianapolis Motor Speedway $7 Million as regulated by a bill passed in 2013 which is used to improve the facilities at the IMS.

State Representative Ethan Manning suggested that the IMS air the Indy 500 live irrespective of whether it's sold out or not, or else they fear facing a $7 million setback. FOX59 News’ YouTube channel uploaded a clip of Manning speaking about the same as he said,

Ad

Trending

“So right now we're giving $7 million per year to the Indiana Motorsports Commission and that's to pay off a bond based on a bill we passed I think in the 2013 session. And so IMS used that to do improvements to the track. All good things but part of that was adding seats.” (0:32 onwards)

“And so my contention is that I don't like taxpayer dollars going to make improvements when we're adding seats and then if they don't sell out they have a media blackout. So all I'm saying is the Motorsports Commission would have to determine that there's no media blackout between May15 - June 15 each year and if there's no blackout then we continue to pay that $7 million," Manning added.

Ad

Ad

State Representative Ethan Manning also proposed an amendment to the bill passed in 2013 which provides IMS $7 Million, but has decided not to go forward with it in the present, and suggested that it's something he will look forward to in the near future.

However, there is a clause to the blackout by IMS, where in case due to special emergencies, or weather impacts the race cannot be sold out, then it is aired in and around the Indiana region. It happened during the COVID pandemic years, and during the 2024 Indy 500 where the race was delayed because of rain.

Ad

Indianapolis Motor Speedway reacted to Ethan Manning’s proposal for the Indy 500 blackout

The 2024 Indy 500, despite the rain delays, was a success with over 345,000 seats sold. However, IMS didn't play on lifting the blackout as 5000 tickets were still left unsold. It was only the rain that prompted Doug Boles and Co. to lift the ban, and air the race live in Indiana.

Ad

Indianapolis Motor Speedway reacted to Ethan Manning's proposal regarding the Indy 500 blackout and released a public statement that read, (via Fox 59.com)

“Our focus right now is on the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, which continues to sell tickets at a historic pace. A grandstand sellout is very possible and is our goal, thanks to the fans who continue to make the Indy 500 the largest single-day spectator sporting event in the world. In this case, there will not be a local delay of the broadcast, as there has not been four of the last nine races.“

The Indy 500 has only seen growth in number in the last few years since the pandemic, and with Penske Entertainment partnering with FOX, the popularity and growth of the sport is likely to be on an upward trajectory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback