Indy 500 finds fans in 38 countries as the IMS ships out 6600+ LBS of tickets

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is just a little over two months away, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has started shipping the tickets for the greatest spectacle in racing. The IMS shared details about the tickets that are set to be shipped, and revealed interesting facts about them.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s account on the social media platform X uploaded a tweet suggesting that the Indy 500 tickets have hit the mail as of March 12, 2025. The account also shared a picture with the numbers for the tickets being sent via the mail.

The Indy 500 tickets are traditionally sent in a blue envelope, and the post suggested that over 32,000 of those have been sent in over 650 postal trays. The tickets weighed over 6600 lbs and took 46 days to package. Over 170,000 tickets will be sent across 50 US states and to 38 countries, including the US:

“The largest single-day sporting event on the planet consists of a lot of work, a lot of tickets and a lot of places 😯 Those coveted Blue Envelopes are hitting the mail TODAY, and your #Indy500 tickets are on their way! #IsItMayYet???”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Instagram account uploaded pictures of the IndyCar drivers signing the blue envelopes for the tickets that were being sent to their countries. Felix Rosenqvist signed the tickets sent to Sweden, Devlin DeFrancesco signed the ones for Canada, and Louis Foster signed the UK tickets.

Image credits: Instagram/@indianapolismotorspeedway

The account also uploaded a video of these drivers carrying the postal trays and arranging them in the shipping containers.

Image credits: Instagram/@indianapolismotorspeedway

Rosenqvist, DeFrancesco, and Foster then spoke with the media alongside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles. Josef Newgarden and the IMS President revealed the 2025 Indy 500 tickets earlier this month.

"Win the championship on top of it”: Josef Newgarden sets a clear goal for 2025 apart from the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden is a two-time IndyCar champion and a two-time Indy 500 winner. However, he won the championships in the late 2010s and the Indy 500 in the last couple of years. He was featured on the "Athletes and Assets with Noah Lack" podcast and revealed how winning the Indy 500 takes away from the concentration of aiming for the championship.

For the 2025 season, Newgarden wants to aim for the championship alongside the Indy 500:

“You can't really put the championship back together because people fall into this trap that you win the Indy 500 and it's like all is good. You know, 'anything else is a bonus, you don't have to win the championship, you won the Indy 500,' it's not really true.” (55:30 onward)

“Like we all care tremendously about the championship, that is what shows you how the year really went so I want us to figure out how to win that Indy 500 again but more importantly if we win it again I want to figure out how we win the championship on top of it,” he added

Newgarden goes into the 2025 Indy 500 as a back-to-back winner and will aim for a three-peat, becoming the first-ever driver to achieve one.

