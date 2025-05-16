Indy 500 grandstand sold out for the first time since the 100th running, 350,000 race day crowd expected

The highly anticipated 2025 Indy 500 is approaching fast and the fans are expected to pack the grandstand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The showrunners at IMS recently claimed that the grandstands at the track are expected to be full on race day, with only a few tickets remaining.

As per the well-known motorsport writer Jeff Gluck, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials have asserted that a crowd of approximately 350,000 is expected to attend the marquee event on Sunday, May 25.

Via his official X handle, Gluck wrote:

"For the first time since the 100th running, the #Indy500 will have a complete grandstand sellout next week (only a few tickets left now). They're even lifting the local TV blackout. GA tix still available. IMS says a race day crowd of approximately 350,000 people is expected."

The last time the 200-lap event was a sellout was during its 100th running on May 29, 2016. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar champion) has triumphed in the last two editions of the race but is expected to face strong competition from in-form Alex Palou this year.

The 'car is feeling good' for Alex Palou ahead of Indy 500

Alex Palou - Source: Getty

The 2025 IndyCar series leader, Alex Palou, has previously had quite a few attempts at the Indy 500. However, for one reason or the other, he has fallen short at IMS.

Heading into next week's event, he put in a solid performance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Day 2's sessions by clocking a top speed of 227.546 mph in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car.

Following his outing, he talked about the track and asserted that his car is feeling good ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. In line with this, the reigning IndyCar champion added (via IndyCar):

"We did a little bit of (running in) traffic. t’s always tough when people are in different run plans. A couple of good traffic runs. The car is feeling good. You always want it to feel a little bit better, but so far, so good. This is the biggest race, and that’s what we work so much toward. So, we’re going to try and chase that win."

Alex Palou has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2020. In last year's Indy 500, he managed a fifth-place finish behind then-Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi.

In the ongoing 2025 season, the 28-year-old has been in red-hot form by amassing four wins in the first five races. Moreover, he triumphed dominantly in last week's IMS road course race as well.

Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, several eyes will be on Palou's #10 car during the May 25 event. Qualifying for the Indy 500 will take place on May 17 and 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

