Indy 500 legend Dario Franchitti gets 100% real on getting his winning cars featured in IMS museum

IndyCar racing icon Dario Franchitti has expressed pride and appreciation for his winning cars being featured at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. The Scottish driver witnessed two of his Indy 500-winning challengers displayed at the IMS Museum.

Ad

The 51-year-old, who enjoyed nothing short of an iconic career racing in the American open-wheel series, won the Indy 500 title three times across his 11-year career in the IndyCar Series (2007, 2010, and 2012). However, ahead of the 2025 edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ Franchitti had two of the machines with which he won his last two Indy 500 events with Chip Ganassi inducted into the newly remodeled museum.

Sharing his thoughts on the Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR6 (2010) and Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR12 (2012) enshrined in the heart of the hub of American motorsports, Dario Franchitti, in his interaction with the media, detailed how pleasing the gesture is. Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Tony Donohue, the former British driver explained:

Ad

Trending

“It is very special for me personally. But for the team at Chip Ganassi Racing to see these cars line up and go into the museum is something very special. The fans get to see the cars day in, day out, and that's special because it was cool in the shop, but not many people got to see them apart from us. Now it reaches a much wider audience — that’s cool.” (00:13 onwards).

Ad

“…Yeah, I get to bring my wife and my girls too… I think my oldest daughter sat on the tank of the 2010 winner, but now she gets to see it in the museum. Hopefully, I get to run the 2010 winner on race day — it’s the 15-year anniversary of that win. Yeah, as you get older, it’s lovely to see all that stuff happening,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The inclusion of Dario Franchitti’s cars in the museum is part of an ongoing effort to spotlight the beauty of the Indy 500 event and connect fans to the rich history of the racing showpiece.

Ad

On Franchitti’s part, his three victories at the event were not without their unique storylines, including battling through intense rain delays and crucial last-lap duels. The Scottish driver remains one of the most successful drivers to ever grace the world of IndyCar racing.

Dario Franchitti hailed Chip Ganassi on his 35th year in motorsport

Dario Franchitti with Chip Ganassi during the 2011 Indy 225 event - Source: Getty

Dario Franchitti was full of praise for Chip Ganassi during the celebration of the team owner's 35th-year milestone in IndyCar racing. The 51-year-old lauded the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based racing team owner, who has built one of the most successful teams in American motorsports.

Ad

Since venturing into the world of IndyCar racing, Chip Ganassi has recorded immense success with the Chip Ganassi Racing team, including multiple IndyCar Drivers’ Championship wins and numerous Indianapolis 500 victories. Franchitti highlighted the characteristics of the team owner that have largely yielded the results his drivers have achieved over the years.

Sharing his thoughts during an interaction with the media, as quoted by FOX Sports, Dario Franchitti stated:

“He's an uncompromising person, and every part of his life is uncompromising. From the very first day, he said, ‘Hey, I’ll give you whatever you need to win, but you better win. OK? OK?'”

Ad

The demanding nature of the American motorsport Hall of Famer has proven to be highly integral, as over the last five seasons, his drivers have clinched the IndyCar Drivers’ Championship. In total, Chip Ganassi has witnessed his team win 16 IndyCar titles alongside five Borg-Warner Trophies since entering the sport.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Chip Ganassi team, led by Alex Palou, is again the favorites to win both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.