Indy 500 sophomore Kyle Larson reportedly shaken after hearing Takuma Sato crash

IndyCar sophomore Kyle Larson was reportedly shaken after hearing of Takuma Sato’s crash during the ongoing Indy 500 testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The second day of testing has largely been plagued by red flags following crashes involving several drivers.

The incident occurred when Sato, who was running the #75 car for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, lost his rear after coming out of Turn One, slammed sideways while entering Turn Two. The Japanese driver required assistance from the IndyCar AMR safety team to exit his car following the incident. Although the two-time Indy 500 winner was eventually confirmed to be okay and not to suffer any severe injury, it was Kyle Larson’s reaction that added another layer of attention to the crash.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar expert Tony Donohue, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was reportedly shaken by Sato’s crash. Donohue mentioned he spent a few seconds with Larson when the incident happened, and the California-born driver expressed how scary it was to hear the sound of Sato’s crash.

Larson’s reported scare is understandable, as he had just experienced a crash himself in his #17 Arrow McLaren car during a push lap around the IMS circuit. The stock car driver is hoping for a better outing this year as he ventures into IndyCar racing for only the second time in his illustrious career.

What Kyle Larson said after crashing during Indy 500 testing

Kyle Larson previously reacted to suffering a crash during ongoing Indy 500 testing. The 32-year-old experienced a rear-end moment where his car appeared not to turn in as much as expected, despite him cranking the steering wheel. This resulted in him hitting the outside wall at Turn One.

The stock car racing champion was on a flying lap, attempting to simulate qualifying conditions, before ramming his car into the wall. Sharing his thoughts following the incident, he explained how the understeer he experienced during the previous day of testing contributed to the crash.

Speaking in a video as shared by IndyCar on X, Kyle Larson stated:

“Yeah, I just was starting my qualifying laps there and just got really tight. Just a bunch of understeer through One and ran out of space off of Turn One. So, yeah, I kind of fought the understeer feeling yesterday and it carried over to today.”

“Honestly though, I'm happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. Yeah, but we'll just work on it and try to get the balance more comfortable. Yeah, just didn’t quite feel like I had the feeling I needed yesterday and then it really carried over today. I think when you're going faster, you know, it really stood out,” he added.

Kyle Larson’s debut Indy 500 race in 2024 was a mix of emotions. While he was named Rookie of the Event, his impressive outing was hampered by a pit lane infringement that earned him a drive-through penalty. He finished the 2024 edition of the race in 18th place but is aiming for a stronger showing in his sophomore outing at the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

