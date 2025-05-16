Indy 500 Thursday practice: Full results explored as Josef Newgarden tops the timing chart

Josef Newgarden again signaled his intent to the rest of the IndyCar grid as he clocked the fastest time during Thursday’s practice session ahead of the upcoming Indy 500 event. The 34-year-old was quickest on the field during the fourth practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

The Team Penske driver, who enters this year's edition of the Indy 500 off the back of consecutive race victories at the Brickyard classic, clocked a best lap of 226.632 MPH. Newgarden was followed closely by Chip Ganassi Racing veteran Scott Dixon, who reached a top speed of 225.457 MPH.

Juncos Hollinger’s Conor Daly finished third in the final standings of the practice with a time of 224.893 MPH, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward (224.467 MPH) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (223.983 MPH), wrapping up the top five.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

IndyCar series leader Alex Palou settled for a sixth-place finish on the night, reaching 223.456 MPH. The Spanish driver was followed closely by Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta. Despite his crash during the session, Christian Rasmussen had set a time fast enough to clock eighth fastest. David Malukas came home in ninth place, and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top ten fastest drivers of the session.

Josef Newgarden, who last year became the first back-to-back winner of the Indy 500 since Helio Castroneves (2001 & 2002), now has a chance to etch his name into history — as he could become the first man to win the Borg-Warner Trophy three times in a row with a victory at the upcoming running of the showpiece. The 109th edition of the Indy 500 is slated to take place between May 23 and 25.

Ad

Josef Newgarden reflects on his Indy 500 victories

Josef Newgarden recently reflected on his victories at the Indy 500. The Nashville native clinched consecutive wins in 2023 and 2024 at the iconic Brickyard event.

Ahead of the 2025 installment of the showcase, the former Ed Carpenter Racing driver was quizzed about his feelings on winning the event, largely dubbed as ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ The 34-year-old was quick to share his thoughts. During his interaction with the media via IndyStar, Josef Newgarden stated:

Ad

“Winning the race was more humbling for me. I was so enamored with trying to win this race, and it seemed like it was a needed thing—otherwise, your career is a failure.”

While Josef Newgarden continues to be tipped among the favorites to claim victory at the upcoming racing spectacle, it has to be noted that he has not had the best start to the 2025 IndyCar campaign. The Team Penske driver currently sits 12th in the drivers’ standings after recording only one top-five and two top-10 finishes in the five races held so far this season. He will aim to revive his season with a win at one of the biggest stages in motorsports history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.