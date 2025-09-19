  • home icon
  Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson's wife reveals 58-year-old fairytale-like coincidence after dreamy marriage

Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson's wife reveals 58-year-old fairytale-like coincidence after dreamy marriage

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 19:21 GMT
AUTO: MAY 20 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Marcus Ericsson and Iris Tritsaris Jondahl at INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Andretti Global star Marcus Ericsson married his long-time girlfriend, Iris Tritsaris Jondahl, at Lake Como. The Indy 500 winner's wife came out and spoke with Vogue Scandinavia, who also featured the wedding, and revealed the 58-year-old fairytale-like coincidence, and Ericsson proposed to her.

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson dated Danish model Iris Tritsaris Jondahl for at least three years before the duo recently got married. While it's not clear when the two officially started dating, Ericsson first made an appearance on his now wife's Instagram profile in 2022 as Iris shared images from the 2022 Indy 500.

As Marcus Ericsson’s wife spoke with Vogue Scandinavia, she revealed the coincidence when the Andretti Global star proposed to her. The duo was on a vacation with Jondahl’s family in Rhodes, Greece, when Ericsson proposed. Sharing the coincidence behind it, Iris Tritsaris said,

“Without knowing it, Marcus chose the exact same date that my grandfather had proposed to my grandmother on Rhodes 58 years earlier. [It was] a coincidence that made the moment even more special.”
Further sharing details about the proposal, Iris revealed how the Indy 500 winner slipped away from the family dinner, and then called her over to the room, suggesting he wasn't feeling well. When she reached the room, Marcus Ericsson took her outside, bent on one knee, and proposed to her during the sunset.

Iris and Marcus’ recent full-blown celebrity-style wedding took place at the scenic Lake Como, Italy. It spanned over three days, four locations, and seven outfits. Andretti Global drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood attended the wedding with their partners. TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss was also present, along with former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

Marcus Ericsson and Iris Tritsaris Jondahl’s relationship timeline

Marcus Ericsson and Iris Tritsaris’ recent full-blown celebrity-style marriage wasn't the first time the duo got married. It might sound a little unorthodox, but the couple first married each other on April 17, 2023, in what is believed to be a private wedding, with limited people invited.

However, a year later, on August 7, 2024, the model uploaded an image on her Instagram profile and shared images from the IndyCar driver proposing to her once again. She uploaded images from the same as Marcus Ericsson proposed to her on a beach during a sunset, with the caption suggesting the duo were doing it backwards.

“Engaged in Greece The true beauty of life is that it gives you the chance to create your own unique story. We might be doing it backwards, but this is our story, and we are in love with every chapter of it,” read the caption

The two planned a full-blown wedding, which took place just weeks after the 2025 IndyCar season ended.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
