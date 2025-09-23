Indy NXT champ Dennis Hauger lands 2026 IndyCar seat as Dale Coyne signs technical agreement with Andretti

Former F2 driver and 2025 Indy NXT champion Dennis Hauger was announced by Dale Coyne Racing as one of their drivers for the 2026 IndyCar season. The IndyCar team also came out and announced its technical partnership with Andretti Global, starting in 2026.

Ad

Dennis Hauger, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team, who served as the reserve driver for the F1 team and raced in F2 for three years, made the move to the US ahead of the 2025 season. The Norwegian left the European open wheel racing series and joined Indy NXT.

Dennis Hauger was signed by Andretti Global for the Indy NXT team ahead of the 2025 season, and the Norwegian dominated the championship. Hauger scored a total of six wins in 14 races and finished off the podium on just three occasions. As Hauger won the title, reports of him being poised for an IndyCar move in 2026 started flooding the paddock.

Ad

Trending

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYNXT Indianapolis Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Dale Coyne Racing’s 2025 IndyCar drivers' contracts ended after the season, with Rinus VeeKay announcing his departure from the team. No clear update about Jacob Abel’s future with the team has been received. Amid this, DCR came out, announced a technical partnership with Andretti, and signed Dennis Hauger for the 2026 season.

Ad

“I’m excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for my rookie INDYCAR season. The progress the team has shown this year is really impressive, and it’s an honor to take my place on the grid with them in 2026. I want to thank Dale Coyne and everyone at the team for putting their trust in me,” said Dennis Hauger.

Ad

“It’ll also be nice to see some familiar faces through the team’s technical partnership with Andretti Global. They’ve been a big part of my success since making the switch, so having their involvement in another rookie season for me will be great,” he added

Dale Coyne Racing owner on Dennis Hauger's signing and the Andretti Global Technical partnership

Andretti Global formerly had a technical partnership with AJ Foyt Racing before AFR decided to partner with Team Penske. Chip Ganassi Racing has a technical partnership with Meyer Shank, and now Andretti will have Dale Coyne Racing starting in 2026.

Ad

“This is a great opportunity for us here at DCR to bring on a talented driver and gain a strong technical partner in Andretti Global. Thanks to Dan (Towriss, Andretti Global team partner) and his belief in our sport and his dedication to elevating Dennis to the top of the ladder,”said Dale Coyne as he spoke about the Technical Alliance

Similar to how David Malukas was promoted to Team Penske via AJ Foyt Racing, Dennis Hauger might as well just spend a year at DCR before replacing either Kyle Kirkwood or Marcus Ericsson at Andretti for 2027, as their contracts end after the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.