The HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver, Hailie Deegan, has shared glimpses from her off-roading experience. The 23-year-old driver shared a couple of pictures via her official Instagram account.

Deegan is well-known among the masses for regularly coming up with updates. She often lets her fans in on the day-to-day things that take place in her life via her various social media handles.

Carrying on with her regular practice, she shared her recent off-roading adventure via her Instagram account. Moreover, Deegan even came up with a short caption.

"Good times 😉 @canamoffroad," Deegan wrote.

Hailie Deegan has been around the top level of American motorsports since 2020. She has so far competed in top racing categories like the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR's Xfinity Series, and her most recent/ongoing adventure in her maiden Indy NXT season.

In the first race of IndyCar's junior category in St. Petersburg, she managed a P14 finish in her #38 HMD Motorsports car.

Hailie Deegan excited about 2025 Indy NXT 'opportunity'

While Hailie Deegan has shared glimpses of her recent off-roading experience via her Instagram account, she is looking to make the most out of her opportunities in Indy NXT. In line with this, she opened up about her opportunity in October last year.

Moreover, she did not hold back from revealing how excited she was heading into the ongoing campaign.

"I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg," Deegan said via Indy NXT.

Hailie Deegan has been taking racing cars for a spin for some time. Other than her past outings in stock car racing and her ongoing career in Indy NXT, she has also previously tried her hand successfully at the ARCA Menards Series.

Specifically, her record in ARCA's West competition currently stands at three wins, 23 top-tens, and five pole positions in 28 overall outings. When it comes to ARCA East, she has competed in 16 events and has managed five top-tens.

In the ongoing 2025 Indy NXT season, Hailie Deegan currently finds herself in 14th place in the standings with 16 points, behind Bryce Aron. Next up on the race calendar is the Grand Prix of Alabama, which will take place at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

The three-day event will kick off on May 2, with the main Grand Prix slated to take place on May 4.

