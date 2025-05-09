Indy NXT's Hailie Deegan announces interest in a different racing category

HMD Motorsports Indy NXT driver, Hailie Deegan, has made her interest known in a different racing category, other than open-wheel racing. During a recent press conference, she was pressed to give her take on endurance racing.

In line with this, Deegan made it specifically clear that she would, at some point, like to do it, although on a part-time basis.

"I have done some IMSA racing. I finished on the podium one year in the GT4 class at Daytona. I've done a little bit of it, and I actually really enjoyed it. For me, I would love to do it on the side, but not full-time, I would say," Deegan said via ASAP Sports.

Hailie Deegan is currently competing in her maiden Indy NXT season with HMD Motorsports and has, so far, made two appearances (St. Petersburg and Alabama).

She has previously competed in various racing categories from the ARCA Menards series to stock car racing in NASCAR, via the Craftsman Truck Series and the Xfinity Series.

Hailie Deegan's take ahead of ongoing 2025 Indy NXT season

While Hailie Deegan recently gave her thoughts on potentially competing in endurance racing, ahead of the 2025 Indy NXT season (October 14, 2024), she sat for an in-depth conversation.

Via the same, the 23-year-old shed light on her adventure with HMD Motorsports:

"I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with a proven program in HMD Motorsports. I have much to learn, but I am ready to go. The team brings a wealth of knowledge for me to pull from, and I look forward to soaking up as much of that as possible before my race debut next March in St. Petersburg," Deegan had said via Indy NXT.

The ongoing campaign of IndyCar's junior racing category is two rounds down. As things stand, Deegan finds herself in 16th place in the drivers' standings with 29 points.

In the first race of the season in St. Petersburg, the 23-year-old secured a P14 finish, whereas in last week's event at Barber, she slipped down to P17.

While she is not in the top 10 currently, there are still plenty of races remaining on the calendar. Moreover, Round 3 is going to kick off shortly at the IMS Road Course in Indianapolis.

Hailie Deegan is relatively new to open-wheel racing and is thus taking a bit of time to get up to speed with things. However, given her wealth of experience in racing in various motorsports categories, she could soon be seen challenging for the top 10 regularly against the other heavy hitters of Indy NXT.

