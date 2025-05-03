IndyCar 2025: Qualifying groups and order for Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

The second IndyCar practice session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix has concluded, and it was very eventful. AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas topped the session with a time of 1:26.4871. The session had two red flags after Pato O'Ward and Marcus Ericsson suffered separate crashes.

O'Ward brought out the first red flag with 19 minutes to go as he crashed his No. 26 Chevy in Turn 17. With the help of the marshals, he drove a seemingly undamaged car back to the pits. Ericsson lost his No. 28 Honda a few minutes later. However, he had a big moment as his car nearly flipped before coming to a halt on the grass.

The rain steadily increased after the session red flag. Nonetheless, IndyCar resumed running with under 10 minutes to go on a fully wet track. Rinus Veekay was lucky enough to get away unharmed after losing the rear of his car twice in the session. The Dale Coyne Racing driver spun in the first half of the session in semi-wet conditions, and again, when the heavens opened in the closing stages of the session.

Andretti Global's Colton Herta also lost his car in Turn 5 when the rain was pouring down and went onto the grass. Fortunately, no IndyCar driver was hurt despite the number of incidents.

Qualifying groups for IndyCar's 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

The 27 IndyCar drivers will be divided into two groups for the qualifying session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Drivers who finished in odd positions, i.e., P1, P3, P5, and so on, will be in Group 2, while those finishing in even positions, i.e., P2, P4, P6, and so on, will be in Group 1.

Here are the two groups for the qualifying at Barber:

Group 1

Alex Palou - Chip Ganassi racing Will Power - Team Penske Scott McLaughlin - Team Penske Santino Ferrucci - AJ Foyt Racing Conor Daly - Juncos Hollinger Racing Christian Rasmussen - Ed Carpenter Racing Nolan Siegel - Arrow McLaren Alexander Rossi - Ed Carpenter Racing Jacob Abel - Dale Coyne Racing Marcus Ericsson - Andretti Global Marcus Armstrong - Meyer Shank Racing Graham Rahal - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pato O'Ward - Arrow McLaren

Group 2

David Malukas - AJ Foyt Racing Christian Lundgaard - Arrow McLaren Louis Foster - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Robert Shwartzman - PREMA Racing Kyle Kirkwood - Andretti Global Rinus Veekay - Dale Coyne Racing Devlin DeFrancesco - Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Callum Ilott - PREMA Racing Colton Herta - Andretti Global Felix Rosenqvist - Meyer Shank Racing Kyffin Simpson - Chip Ganassi Racing Scott Dixon - Chip Ganassi Racing Sting Ray Robb - Juncos Hollinger Racing Josef Newgarden - Team Penske

The qualifying session for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is scheduled for 2:35 pm ET.

