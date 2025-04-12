IndyCar 2025: Qualifying groups and order for Long Beach Grand Prix

All is set for the crucial IndyCar qualifying session at the Long Beach Grand Prix with the second practice session concluding. The drivers and teams will now debrief before the session and make the final setup changes, if any, before the drivers go out to set the grid. Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel set the fastest lap time of the session (1:07.1169) and topped the timing sheets.
RLL driver and contender for IndyCar rookie of the season Louis Foster also impressed with a lap time less than a tenth slower than Seigel and finished P3. Andretti Global's Colton Herta finished P2 to round up the Top 3 from Practice 2 at Long Beach GP.
Let's have a look at how the different teams performed during the second practice session
Arrow McLaren
After a strong performance in Thermal Club, the Arrow McLaren again topped the timing sheets. Nolan Siegel finished P1, Christian Lundgaard in P10, and Pato O'Ward just outside the Top 10 in P12.
Andretti Global
Two of the three drivers performed strongly during the second practice. Colton Herta finished P2, and Kyle Kirkwood rounded up the Top 5. Marcus Ericsson had a disappointing outing and could only manage P17.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Louis Foster shone and ended the session in P3. However, the rookie set his fastest lap time of the softer alternate tires. Devlin DeFrancesco finished P20, and Graham Rahal was P13.
Team Penske
After a disappointing qualifying session at Thermal Club, Team Penske had a strong showing at Long Beach. Will Power finished P4, and Josef Newgarden was just a couple of places behind in P6. Scott McLaughlin ended just outside the Top 10 in P11.
Chip Ganassi Racing
The back-to-back IndyCar winner Alex Palou had a disappointing session as per his high standards and finished the session in P7, over three-tenths slower than Seigel. His teammates Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson ended the second practice in P9 and P16 respectively.
AJ Foyt Racing
David Malukas had a considerably good session pushing the AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar in P8, whereas teammate Santino Ferrucci struggled and ended up outside the Top 20.
Meyer Shank Racing
MSR lacked the form showcased in the first two races of the season, where at least one driver made it to the Fast Six. Felix Rosenqvist was the faster Meyer Shank Racing driver and ended the session in P14, while teammate Marcus Armstrong finished P22.
Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen ended the IndyCar session in P15 with his teammate Alexander Rossi just inside the Top 20 in P19. An average outing for the midfield team.
Dale Coyne Racing
No real highlights for DCR from the session as Rinus VeeKay finished in P18 and rookie Jacob Abel ended up dead last in P27 with a lap time over 1.8 seconds slower than the leader.
Juncos Hollinger Racing
A disappointing session for JHR with Conor Daly in P24 and Sting Ray Robb in P26.
PREMA Racing
The newest IndyCar team continued to struggle, with both drivers failing to make it into the Top 20. Robert Shwartzman finished P23, and Callum Ilott ended P25.
Qualifying groups for the IndyCar 2025 Long Beach Grand Prix
The grid will now be divided into two groups for the first stage of the IndyCar qualifying session. The group will be based on the finishing order of the second practice, where the drivers in odd positions (1,3,5…) will be in the second group and those in the even positions (2,4,6…) in Group 1.
Group 1
1. #26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda
2. #12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet
3. #2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet
4. #4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5. #7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6. #5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7. #60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8. #8 Kyffin Simpson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9. #18 Rinus VeeKay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda
10. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11. #66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12. #76 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
13. # 77: Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Group 2
1. #6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
2. #45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3. #27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda
4. #10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5. #9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6. #3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet
7. #15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8. #21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
9. #28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda
10. #20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11.#14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12. #83 Robert Shwartzman: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
13. #90 Callum Ilott: PREMA Racing Chevrolet
14. #51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda