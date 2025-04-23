IndyCar aces Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Kyle Kirkwood hit the NBA playoffs 

The Andretti IndyCar teammates, Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood, were present during Tuesday's NBA Playoffs Round 1 game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The trio witnessed a Pacers win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on April 22.

The presence of Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood at the Pacers game on Tuesday highlighted the links between the two organizations, who are both in partnership with Gainbridge. The company holds the naming rights for the Pacers' stadium, and also is the primary sponsor of Herta's #26 Andretti in the IndyCar series.

Gainbridge's parent company is the Group 1001, which is lead by Dan Towriss, who is also the co-owner of Andretti Global, the parent company of their IndyCar outfit. Towriss took over operational duties at the team from Michael Andretti in September 2024, with the former owner taking a backseat within the organization.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse's official instagram account posted the photograph of the three drivers at the stadium, during Tuesday's game.

"Pacers 🤝 Racers

Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Kyle Kirkwood rolled up to @pacers Playoffs tonight! 🏎️🏁"

Andretti were arguably the biggest winners from the latest round of the 2025 IndyCar series, around the streets of Long Beach. Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta had locked out the front row during an outstanding qualification round for the American team, and the former went to claim his first victory of the season on Sunday.

Herta's Sunday was not as great though, as the 25-year-old was involved in an incident with Jacob Abel during the warmups. His #26 Gainbridge Honda was subsequently repaired in time for the race by the Andretti mechanics, but Herta complained about a poor balance in the car during the race, and ended up finishing seventh, continuing his unlucky start to the 2025 IndyCar season.

Colton Herta congratulated teammate Kyle Kirkwood on Long Beach GP victory

Colton Herta took to Instagram to congratulate his Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood, after the 26-year-old's victory at the Long Beach GP on April 14. Herta finished the race in P7, 26 seconds behind his victorious teammate.

Herta shared an image of his #26 car on the streets of Long Beach during the race, and acknowledged his result in the caption. He also congratulated his teammate for his win.

"P7 on the streets. Big congrats to @kyle_kirkwood! Fast all weekend! 💪"

Kirkwood became only the second race winner of the 2025 season, after reigning champion Alex Palou had claimed the victory at the first two races of the year. The Chip Ganassi man also finished second in this race, and admitted after the race that Kirkwood's Andretti was perhaps quicker throughout the weekend in California.

