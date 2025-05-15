IndyCar analyst hilariously dubs Alexander Rossi's silence on wife's pregnancy "a Rossi move"

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi and his wife, Kelly, welcomed their baby boy on May 11 after keeping the pregnancy a secret. The IndyCar paddock was surprised after the news broke out. The ECR driver recently spoke about the same via his podcast, with IndyCar insider James Hinchcliffe providing a hilarious response.

On Wednesday, May 14, the podcast Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, hosted by James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi, uploaded a clip on X about Kelly's pregnancy. The clip was captioned:

"Little surprise for the month of May… listen to The Baby One, now! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/off-track-with-hinch-and-rossi/id1355912515?i=1000708289300 @Hinchtown @AlexanderRossi @TheTimDurham"

Podcast's co-host, James Hinchcliffe, hilariously replied to the post, writing:

"Such a Rossi move just not telling the world he and Kelly were having a baby."

Alexander Rossi and Kelly tied the knot in October 2023. Kelly is sometimes seen at the races cheering for her husband.

As for Rossi's racing career, he has had a decent start to the season. The former Arrow McLaren driver qualified in 20th spot for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, and finished the race in 10th spot. At the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, the driver #20 qualified in 15th place and took the checkered flag in eighth place.

During the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in ninth place and finished 14th. Rossi is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Alexander Rossi speaks about fatherhood during the Indy 500

The new father on the grid, Alexander Rossi, was swarmed with questions about the baby as soon as he stepped into the paddock. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver, along with his wife, Kelly, decided to keep the pregnancy a secret and revealed he birth of their baby boy via Instagram a few days ago.

During the press conference at the Indianapolis 500, Rossi was questioned about how his past few days had looked since he had to manage the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Indy 500 practice along with the birth of his son. The 33-year-old driver replied (2:15 onwards):

“Yeah, I was surprised about it, too. I had a kid -- well, I didn't have a kid, my wife had a kid. We didn't tell anyone because why would we? It's been a pretty awesome journey. Wednesday was an unbelievable kind of experience, more so than I could have imagined. So it was really special. It was very cool, and very thankful for Kelly and Ben, it has been awesome.”

“Yeah, I don't know what else to say beyond that, but it's been crazy, but in the best kind of way possible,” Alexander Rossi added.

Rossi is 11th in the drivers' standings with 98 points, securing three top-10 finishes in five starts.

