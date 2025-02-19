IndyCar announces international broadcasting partnerships for 2025 season

The 2025 IndyCar season is just a few weeks away and ahead of marquee competition, the sport has come up with some major updates. This year's 17-race campaign will be available worldwide via several broadcasting platforms.

As per IndyCar court reporter for IndyStarSports, Nathan Brown, the highest class of open wheel racing in America will be broadcasted through various partnerships. The likes of ESPN, Via Play, and Sky Sports are some of the well-known broadcasters among a list of many that will cater to the needs of specific nations.

For example, Germany's Motorvision+ will bring IndyCar coverage to Germany, Austria, and New Zealand. Ziggo Sport will continue to bring coverage to the Netherlands.

Canal+ will look after France and French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa, whereas S Sport will bring IndyCar to Turkey, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. A few other broadcasters were also mentioned on the full list which can be found on Nathan Brown's official X account.

Major broadcasting players like Sky Sports Germany and Sky Sports Italian will also return for the much-anticipated 2025 season.

Team Penske dominates IndyCar's 2025 pre-season test

Will Power driving for Team Penske races in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

While the broadcasting for the 2025 season has received a major boost following the recent announcement, Team Penske has hit the ground running ahead of the first race on March 2. Its drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden topped the 2025 Sebring International Raceway test.

Power was able to clock in a time of 52.2549 seconds in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, whereas Newgarden was a close second with 52.3191. Following the whole test, the former was a happy chap and he took the time to share the following.

"It's funny, after a couple days back in the car, you feel right at home, back to the same old stuff, and going through the same old changes and just confirming stuff. I know it so well now, but it always changes. It's never the same. So, you’ve got to be on your toes, super-tight field," Power said. [Via: IndyCar]

The 2024 season was a fruitful one for Will Power. He managed an overall finish of fourth place with 498 points to his name. Other than this, the 43-year-old was also able to amass an impressive three wins and seven top-five finishes.

His teammate Josef Newgarden, on the other hand, did not have the best of campaigns last year. The two-time IndyCar champion was only able to manage an eighth-place finish (two wins, two poles, and seven top-fives). However, the upcoming 2025 season is a fresh start for both drivers and they will definitely try to hit the ground running from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg onwards.

