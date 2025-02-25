IndyCar announces new season of '100 Days to Indy' with an addition fans will love

According to the reports, IndyCar announced a new season of the IndyCar docuseries ‘100 Days to Indy’ which was previously produced in collaboration with VICE and CW for the 2023-2024 season and streamed on Netflix. With FOX coming into the picture for the 2025 IndyCar season, some changes have reportedly been made to the series.

Following the success of the F1 Drive to Survive series and the growth that it brought to the sport, IndyCar subsequently launched its docuseries called ‘100 Days to Indy’ in 2023. The series primarily focused on the driver counting down the days to the biggest race of the season, the Indianapolis 500 and the championship.

However, according to reports, changes will be made to the format as Penske Entertainment collaborates with FOX for the upcoming season. The new season will be available on FOX's streaming service FOX Nation and six episodes have reportedly been approved for the 2025 season.

A representative of the Penske group, speaking about the 100 Days to Indy, told Racer.com,

“Shoulder programming remains very important to us and also to FOX Sports. We’re optimistic fans will see even more of it this year than in recent seasons.”

As per the new format, the docuseries will reportedly set its focus on all 17 races of the 2025 season, where the first three episodes will focus on the races leading up to the Indy 500, and the last three will be focused on the races leading to the championship.

The first episode of the docu-series will be streamed on May 22, 2025, during the Indy 500 week. The next two episodes will roll out in the month of June. The dates for the release of the final three episodes haven't been announced as of yet.

McLaren CEO hails IndyCar's decision to partner with FOX

IndyCar announced FOX acquiring the exclusive broadcasting rights from the 2025 season. The shift from NBC to FOX is part of Penske Entertainment’s plan to grow the popularity of the sport. McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently came out with a public statement ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season and hailed FOX’s efforts in promoting the series. He said,

“FOX is clearly invested in doing this the right way as they take on full broadcast rights for the series. We’ve already seen the next-level promotions they’ve produced this offseason beginning with announcing my good friend Michael Strahan in the pace car for the Indy 500, to the top-notch production sets at media day, and of course the commercials that aired through the NFL Playoffs and ultimately with Pato on Super Bowl Sunday,” Zak Brown stated.

FOX has already released three IndyCar promos featuring Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, and Pato O'Ward, and all three were broadcast during the Super Bowl LIX. FOX will also be promoting IndyCar during the broadcast of NASCAR races and NFL games.

