IndyCar announces updated eligibilty criteria and protocols for replacement drivers ahead of this year's Indy500 

IndyCar recently announced updated protocols and eligibility criteria regarding driver replacements for the upcoming Indy 500. The updated rules will be applicable specifcally during the main event.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to take place next month on May 25th.The new rules accommodate drivers who will be attempting the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 taking place on the same day. The announcement was made via IndyCar's social media handles and website.

The new updated rules are as follows:

-A replacement driver will only be considered if the primary (entered) driver is participating in another marquee event with the driver’s principal racing series on the Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

-The IndyCar-approved veteran replacement driver should have passed the Indianapolis Motor Speedway refresher program during the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice.

-During the refresher program, minimal setup changes will be allowed.

-After the replacement driver completes the required phases of the refresher program, additional laps during the session will not be permitted.

-Once IndyCar is notified that a team will use its replacement driver for the Indianapolis 500, the entry’s qualified position is forfeited, and the car will start at the rear of the starting lineup and ordered according to Rule 8.1.8.6.

-A qualified driver, who is officially replaced by the team, may return and compete with that entry provided the replacement driver has not participated in a session other than the refresher program. The car’s starting position will remain at the rear of the field with the starting line-up ordered according to Rule 8.1.8.6.

According to the updated criteria, a team is allowed to have a replacement driver provided they complete the refresher program. Notably, this will help Arrow McLaren be prepared if a situation like last year arises.

The rain during the 2024 race delayed the start of the event, following which the papaya- colored team wanted to replace the #17 car driver, Kyle Larson. However, IndyCar did not permit them to do so as their replacment driver, Tony Kanaan, hadn't been in a car recently. However, the recent rule updates will allow Kannan to replace Larson it he completes the refresher program. However, a mid-race replacement is still prohibited.

Richard Petty opened up about his light-hearted exchange with IndyCar legend AJ Foyt.

Richard Petty and AJ Foyt are two legendary figures in their respective racing divisons. Interestingly, their paths crossed when Foyt tried to get Petty into his #41 car, leading to a light hearted moment between the two.

With A.J. Foyt having secured seven IndyCar championships and Richard Petty having triumphed in NASCAR's most prestigious race seven times, both drivers achieved immense success within their respective racing worlds. While Foyt occasionally participated in the Cup Series, even winning the Daytona 500, Petty never ventured into IndyCar racing. It was the seven-time IndyCar champion who once playfully attempted to recruit Petty to drive his car, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two legends.

During in an Interview with INDYCAR.com in 205, Petty recalled the incident.

“I told A.J. I can’t fit in that little ole’ car,” Petty recalled. “Foyt came back with a pair of shoes and said, ‘You have to put on those shoes.’ They were size 7. He said anything bigger than that wouldn’t fit in the cockpit to get your feet on the pedals."

Petty recalled how his foot size did not allow him to participate in the open-wheel race. He said:

“I had size 11-1/2 feet so that eliminated me.”

The racing legends both retired holding records for the most career wins in their respective series. A.J. Foyt holds the IndyCar record with 67 wins, while Richard Petty holds the NASCAR Cup Series record with an astounding 200 victories.

