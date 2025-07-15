IndyCar averages less than 650,000 viewers at 2025 Iowa double-header; downward trend continues

IndyCar has been struggling to attract viewers for its 2025 events, and the trend continued at last week's double-header at the Iowa Speedway. The race weekend's broadcast averaged less than 600,000 viewers.

Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern shared on X that the FOX broadcast was able to secure a viewership of 576,000 for Race 1 on Saturday and 719,000 for Sunday's Race 2. When it comes to the average of the two races, it was only 647,500 viewers.

IndyCar has been struggling to amass viewers in recent weeks, and during Round 10, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, the sport was only able to secure an average viewership of 775,000, which was almost 40% less than last year's average. The 2024 edition of the Mid-Ohio race on NBC was able to garner 1.25 million viewers.

While the downward trajectory of America's highest class of open-wheel racing (in terms of viewership) has seemingly continued, at least the Iowa Race 1 performed better in comparison to the 2024 numbers.

The 2024 broadcast on CNBC secured 72,000 viewers in comparison to Sunday's 576,000 on FOX. Moreover, the average viewership for the doubleheader in 2024 was only 467,000. Race 2 was broadcast via NBC.

IndyStarSports reporter Nathan Brown also made it known that the average 576,000 viewers on Fox for 2025 Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway is the fifth lowest network audience since at least 2019 & the second-lowest not up against the NFL (Long Beach '25).

IndyCar's Iowa race weekend saw Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou triumph

The 2025 IndyCar season has been in the headlines for various reasons, be it the viewership, the on-track crashes, or reigning champion Alex Palou's dominance. In line with the latter, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver secured his seventh race win in Sunday's race at the Iowa Speedway.

Palou started the chaotic 275-lap Race 2 from pole position and, despite being put under pressure from the likes of Josef Newgarden and a few of the other drivers, he was able to come out on top. Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong finished second and third, respectively.

When it came to Race 1, it was won by Arrow McLaren's star driver Pato O'Ward. Second and third place was secured by Team Penske drivers, Josef Newgarden (two-time champion) and Will Power (two-time champion).

Keeping in view the viewership woes of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar campaign, it is going to be fascinating to see how the sport performs during this week's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. The on-track action has been great, but viewership is one area in which the 2025 season has been seemingly struggling.

