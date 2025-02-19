IndyCar boss issues key update on Honda's potential exit from the series

Honda announced in December 2023 that it was contemplating an exit from IndyCar after 2026 if the rising costs of competing in the series weren't controlled. IndyCar's Managing Director of Engine Development, Darren Sansum, has now given a crucial update on this front.

The American open-wheel racing series currently has only two engine manufacturers - Honda and Chevrolet. The Japanese giant, which has been competing in the series since 1994, found itself at a crossroads with its return on investment seeming bleak. However, in either case, Honda decided to complete its current contract and remain in IndyCar till the end of 2026.

The company has also been pivotal in co-creating the latest hybrid power units with Chevrolet. According to the series' engine development lead Darren Sansum, this hybrid project has revitalized Honda's feelings towards the sport. When asked about Honda's stance on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, he said:

"We've been very engaged with Honda because from a project management perspective... they led the hybrid introduction. So the work we've done with Honda this year has been very close as well as with GM (General Motors) and little more as a partner. My engineers and their engineers have worked very, very closely. They seemed very engaged in the series right now."

Over the past couple of months, talks of IndyCar attracting a third engine manufacturer to lighten the load on Honda and Chevrolet have picked up. The names that have been mentioned by the series bosses over the last few years were Porsche, Toyota, Hyundai, Audi, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. It remains to be seen if such a deal is made before the new cars arrive in 2027, the rumored date.

IndyCar legend Bobby Rahal gives a reality check to Honda

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Three-time IndyCar champ and co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Bobby Rahal, called out Honda's dubiousness in January this year. When presented with the Japanese giant's stance regarding the rising costs, he bluntly asked them to re-evaluate themselves. On the Pit Pass Indy podcast, the 1986 Indy 500 winner said:

"I take those words with a large grain of salt because frankly, for the teams, mostly increased costs came because Honda insisted that there was a hybrid system. So it's a little disingenuous to complain about the expenses when you're the one who's promoted or asked or demanded that a new system come in."

Bobby Rahal also revealed how the new hybrid systems and the accompanying technology introduced in 2024 led to RLL bearing an additional cost of $2.5 million. His advice to Honda was to invest wholeheartedly in IndyCar, market it better, and reap a greater ROI.

While surrounding entities are voicing their opinions of Honda's potential exit plans, the manufacturer is yet to issue an official update.

