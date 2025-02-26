IndyCar champ Alex Palou shares an endearing message to fans before kicking off the 2025 season

IndyCar driver Alex Palou was featured in a video uploaded by motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass as he revealed the reason why IndyCar fans should support him during the 2025 season. With the upcoming season on the horizon, multiple drivers shot a video with the NTT IndyCar series answering why the fans should support them.

Jacob Abel, Pato O'Ward and Graham Rahal are some of the drivers who previously answered the questions as their videos were uploaded by IndyCar on their social media platforms. The three-time IndyCar champion was the latest as he answered:

“Just because, I don't know. I think they should root for me because I'm gonna give all of them attention at the track if they see me. I'm always going to try my best on track. We had success in the past, so hopefully they like my car number, my car as well and hopefully they root for me on track.”

Alex Palou will go into the 2025 IndyCar season as the defending champion. The Spaniard won the championship in 2021, 2023, and 2024 and will be looking to add another one to his tally in the upcoming season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver detailed this success in his answer and hoped that the fans would support him because of the same.

Alex Palou signed with McLaren to join the team for the 2023 IndyCar season, but his contract with CGR prevented him from joining the Papaya team. It was then decided that the Spaniard would join the team for the 2024 season.

The role given to Palou included the F1 reserve driver role, with the possibility of a full-time F1 role. However, by the start of the 2024 season, McLaren had signed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on long-term contracts for the F1 team and the CGR driver refused to fulfill the Arrow McLaren contract.

Alpine Boss Oliver Oakes suggested that Alex Palou will be ‘quick in F1’

Alex Palou has won three IndyCar championships in just five seasons in the open-wheel racing series. The Spaniard raced in the junior Formula series in Europe and moved to IndyCar in 2020. Palou raced for Hitech GP in the Formula Ladder series under Oliver Oakes.

On the Beyond the Grid podcast, Oakes said:

“He’d (Alex Palou) be quick [in F1], yeah. Was he three-time IndyCar champion? I think he’d be very good, yeah. Some drivers who’ve been in my team, Palou and [Marcus] Armstrong, who are over there now racing, and [Marcus] Ericsson’s a good mate of mine as well.”

McLaren filed a lawsuit following Alex Palou's decision to default on the contract signed with the team. The team asked for $30 million in damages caused by the Spaniard's decision not to fulfill the contract.

