IndyCar champ Alex Palou welcomes global athletes at the IMS

With Indiana being the host state of multiple sporting events this weekend, IndyCar reigning champion Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson and Rinus VeeKay welcomed athletes from the World Fitness Project (WFP) realm. The inaugural WFP event will take place in Grand Park Sports Campus, Indiana, on the same weekend as the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix.

With curtains rolling over the Alabama Grand Prix weekend, a myriad of drivers have already made their way to the next race venue, i.e., the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Moreover, Palou, Ericsson and VeeKay were among the early birds to reach the circuit.

This helped coordinate a meeting between the trio of IndyCar drivers and World Fitness Project athletes. WFP will host its debut event in Indiana this weekend as multiple Pro division fixtures take place.

With the two spheres of athletes meeting each other, the trio, including Alex Palou, talked about the IMS with the WFP athletes and their own training routine.

Alex Palou's run during the 2025 season has been phenomenal so far.

Rivals admit Alex Palou is dominating the IndyCar grid

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing

In the four IndyCar races held during the early phase of the 2025 season, Alex Palou has won three of them and finished runner-up in a single race. This has helped him amass a massive 196-point tally.

Moreover, this tally has helped him mount a 60-point lead over his nearest rival, Christian Lundgaard, in the championship standings. While the Dane was not present at the meeting between IndyCar and WFP athletes, other rivals on the grid admitted how the Spaniard has been in a league of his own.

Andretti's Marcus Ericsson initially mentioned the 27-year-old's statistics this season and said:

"He has won like three out of four races."

Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay then followed and shared how Palou has made them work for their salary and said:

"He has been kicking our ass."

On the other hand, Alex Palou's victory at the Alabama Grand Prix was one of the easiest ones on paper for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. He started the race on pole and led a staggering 81 of the 90 laps en route to claim his third victory of the season.

His other race victories at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club saw him make his way up the grid. The CGR driver started eighth at the season opener and won the race after an opportunistic caution period helped his strategy gamble.

At Thermal Club, he trailed the Arrow McLaren drivers initially as Pato O'Ward led 51 laps of the race. However, 10 laps from the finish, Palou overtook the Mexican driver and showcased the grid that he is at the top of his game. This trend is expected to continue at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix.

