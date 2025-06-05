IndyCar champion Alex Palou reveals his simple winning formula which 'has been working so far'

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou was recently seen in New York attending several events after winning the Indy 500. Nasdaq posted an Instagram reel of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner answering a few questions.

On Wednesday, June 4, Nasdaq uploaded an Instagram reel in collaboration with Palou. In the reel, he was seen answering various questions, such as defining success and his smartest financial decisions. As the reel progressed, he was also asked about his winning formula, to which the 28-year-old replied:

"Great team, Great team around me, my engineers, my mechanics. And then just working as hard as I can, and as hard as I know. It's been working so far."

Alex Palou recently made history by winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. With just 14 laps remaining, he passed Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson to take his maiden Indy 500 victory. He also became the first Spaniard to claim victory at the Indy 500.

Palou has had a spectacular start to the 2025 IndyCar season. The three-time IndyCar Series champion won the season's first race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, on March 2, after starting from eighth place. At the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, he qualified for the race in third place and finished in second place.

During the recently held Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, Palou had to retire from the race after qualifying fifth as David Malukas struck him at turn 1. However, Alex Palou has nothing to fret about, as he is currently leading the drivers' championship with a 90-point gap between him and second-placed Pato O'Ward.

Alex Palou reviews his IndyCar journey after achieving a rare feat at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou spoke about his journey after completing 1000 laps in IndyCar at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4.

Palou had a 16-second lead over Christian Lundgaard in second place during the Grand Prix. The Spaniard had led 81 out of the 90-lap race. During the post-race press conference, the 28-year-old was asked whether he ever imagined becoming successful at such a young age. Alex Palou replied:

"No, absolutely not. My goal was to be an IndyCar driver. Then (it) was just to be an IndyCar race winner or a person that could fight for wins and sometimes for championships."

"Yeah, I don't think that I'm in a normal position. I'm aware that I'm very lucky to be in the position I am today, to be surrounded by a great team, being able to fight for wins every single weekend. Yeah, I don't know how long is that going to continue, but hopefully it's going to be for a long time," the three-time champion added.

Alex Plaou achieved the rare feat of leading 1000 laps within 85 race starts, while it took his teammate Scott Dixon 99 races.

