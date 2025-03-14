IndyCar champion Alex Palou throws a playful jab at rival Will Power as he reveals his season’s ‘middle finger’ expectations

The Indycar season is underway and so are the media duties for the drivers. In a lighthearted statement, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou said that the team Penske driver Will Power is most likely to give the middle finger.

Ad

Indycar recently put out a post in which they asked the drivers if they expect to give or receive more middle fingers this season. Some answered that they expect to receive a few middle fingers while some said they expect to give a few middle fingers.

Will Power, Marcus Armstrong, Josef Newgarden, David Malukas, Alex Palou, Graham Rahal, Marcus Ericsson, Sting Ray Robb, Nolan Siegel, Scott McLaughlin , Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood , Scott Dixon , Christian Rasmussen, Conor Daly and Calum Ilott answered the question.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Palou took a playful dig at rival Will Power, stating:

"It depends if we're counting Will Power, and that's going up to like the 50s, 60s, If we're not counting Will Power, maybe 10 to 15." Palou said.

When it came to answering the question, Palou wasn't the only one who answered with Power's name. Sting Ray Robb and David Malukas also responded with the two-time champion's name.

Ad

The 44- year old Australian defended himself, saying:

"It was such a normal thing to do when I was younger in Australia, You can flip someone off and two minutes later be good with them, Sometimes it’s such a natural reaction, I’ve got to remember, ‘You can’t do that on TV.’" the Aussie said.

Ad

Power finished his season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg within 3 turns as he crashed with Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel during lap 1 of the race which ended both of their races prematurely.

Alex Palou reflects on his battle with Sting Ray Robb at St. Pete.

The defending champion Alex Palou won the season opener at Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. It was a battle for the finish line down to the final lap. Josef Newgarden followed Palou very closely trying to get the win.

Ad

However, Palou was stuck behind Juncos Hollinger Racing car of Sting Ray Robb. While talking to Conor Daly on his Speed Street podcast, Palou explained how he remained calm but the situation almost got to him.

"Look, I understand that he was not doing anything that was wrong. I actually was calmer than I thought I would be. Like there's been some races where I'm like 'just get that car out of the way or I'll jump out and start punching this guy in front of me right now. It was not like that. I was like, 'Okay Alex. He's doing his job, it's fine.' But I saw the gap going from 5 seconds to 0.9, and I was like, 'Dude, I need to pass Sting Ray right now'." Palou said. (51:51 onwards)

Alex Paulo however managed to get past Sting Ray Robb and keep his first place position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback