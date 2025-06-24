IndyCar commentator Will Buxton hails Alex Palou's 'strategy masterclass' post Road America victory

IndyCar Commentator Will Buxton has hailed Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou as the latter took the chequered flag for the sixth time this season, using his strategic brilliance. The Spanish driver was the first to cross the finish line on June 22nd at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, in the Xpel Grand Prix at Road America.
The race was marked by numerous incidents that reshaped the outcome, allowing midfielders like Felix Rosenqvist, who started 12th, to capitalize on the restarts and adjust their strategies effectively. On the contrary, Alex Palou had already started in the front but only led the race for 6 laps out of a total of 55. However, not exhausting his machine to take the lead in the race was the Spaniard's strategy. In the end, Palou had enough fuel to run and take the chequered flag when he inherited the lead with only two laps remaining and was not challenged through to the finish. This prompted Will Buxton's appreciation.
"Spoke to Palou and Wanser and they both said Alex had saved so much on his penultimate stint that he could push at the end and keep pace against Rosenqvist. Time with Dixon ahead no doubt helped too. Another strategy masterclass," wrote Will Buxton on his X account.
Alex Palou is leading the championship with 386 points, i.e., 93 points clear of Kyle Kirkwood in the second.
Will Buxton mourned the demise of journalist Ulises Panizza
On March 29th, Will Buxton, former Formula 1 presenter and now a commentator for IndyCar, shared his reaction to the unexpected passing of Ulises Panizza. Panizza was a highly respected journalist who was widely admired for his dedication to covering every Formula 1 Grand Prix and for being a prominent voice bringing the sport to audiences across Latin America.
Throughout his extensive career, Ulises Panizza held roles at major sports networks including Fox Sports, ESPN, and Disney+. He earned a reputation for his integrity and dedication to journalism. Many drivers spoke highly of him, highlighting not only his professionalism but also his down-to-earth demeanor and sharp sense of humor, which helped him form lasting connections within the racing community.
The motorsport community was deeply affected by the passing of the veteran journalist, with tributes pouring in from both Formula 1 and IndyCar circles. Among those expressing their sorrow was Will Buxton, who shared his condolences on X.
"Uli. The love of life and the zest for life that he carried was infectious and riotous. I don’t have a single memory of him where he wasn’t smiling and laughing. Devastating news. My thoughts are with his loved ones, with Giselle, Juan and his whole crew. A lovely, lovely man," wrote Buxton.
Earlier this year, Buxton shocked the racing world by leaving his prime role as Formula 1’s lead presenter to join IndyCar for the 2025 season. Drawn by the prestige of the Indy 500 and the opportunity to step into a play-by-play commentary role, Buxton made the bold switch to America's premier open-wheel series.
