IndyCar DFS Fantasy Picks 2025 Long Beach: Top Drivers, Sleepers, and Strategy

The NTT IndyCar Series circuit returns to action this Sunday with the running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on the Streets of Long Beach. It is the third race of the 2025 Series campaign.

For fans watching the action this Sunday, they'll want to pinpoint a few drivers for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineup. According to DraftKings sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon EST, Alex Palou is the opening favorite to win at +225 odds.

Palou being the favorite shouldn't be a surprise to any avid IndyCar fans. The defending Series champion has opened the 2025 campaign by winning the first two races of the season. Palou also finished third in last year's event at Long Beach. For fans who go on their favorite sportsbooks such as DraftKings or FanDuel, it's the safest strategy to have Palou in their lineups.

Josef Newgarden enters with the second-best odds at +450 to win. Last year, the two-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion placed fourth at Long Beach. In 2025, Newgarden has one top-five finish with a third at St. Petersburg. While his numbers might not be as strong as Palou's, Newgarden could be the one to break through and win this Sunday.

Colton Herta holds the third-best odds heading into this Sunday at +650 to win. The nine-time IndyCar Series winner placed runner-up at Long Beach last year and is coming off a fourth-place effort in the last race in 2025 at Thermal. Herta is also a former winner at Long Beach in 2021 and aims to go for another this weekend. With a strong track record at Long Beach, another solid strategy is to have Herta on your bet slip.

A driver with great value this week is the defending Long Beach winner, Scott Dixon. At +1000 odds, Dixon could be the sleeper pick bettors want this weekend. With a pair of top 10s to start the 2025 season as well, Sunday could be the day Dixon breaks into victory lane in 2025.

Another sleeper this week is Alexander Rossi at +2500 odds. The former Indianapolis 500 winner hasn't won a Series race since 2022, but has been off to a solid start in 2025. Rossi has posted two top 10s to start the season and finished top 10 in last year's Long Beach race. Aiming to snap the winless streak, Rossi is a great sleeper pick this Sunday.

When does the IndyCar Series race at Long Beach start?

The Streets of Long Beach is the site for the third race of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series campaign. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is set to take place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

The race is set to be 85 laps. Scott Dixon enters as the defending winner of the event while Alex Palou aims to go 3-for-3 in 2025.

